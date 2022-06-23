PLATTSBURGH — Artist Activists Julia Devine and Amy Guglielmo have been named the recipients of the “Spirit of Ianelli” award for this year’s Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival.
Devine and Guglielmo are the co-founders of Outside Art, a community organization that has focused on making Plattsburgh an art destination. Funded by donations and state grants, Outside Art has worked with various local, regional and national artists to produce 20 different murals around downtown Plattsburgh since 2009.
“Public art celebrates who we are. We’re happy to have helped paint the town and make it a more welcoming place,” Devine said.
“Outside Art has shown that we can transform Plattsburgh and inspire a more colorful future.”
PRAISE FOR ARTISTS
The “Spirit of Ianelli” award was established by the Sunrise Rotary Club in 2010 to honor the late John Ianelli, former mayor and co-founder of the Mayor’s Cup Regatta in 1978. This award is given to an individual, or individuals, who personify the same attitude that John Ianelli had toward bettering the Plattsburgh community.
“The work of Outside Art Plattsburgh, led by Amy and Julia, is well deserving of this prestigious acknowledgement,” City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“The arts are an economic driver for our city and the region just as much as manufacturing and the accommodations industry. The arts attract tourism, beautifies our area and provides employment opportunities for our resident artists. Amy and Julia have always been partners to our community and they will always have the support of this mayor’s office. Congratulations Outside Art!”
Through a collaboration between the city and Sunrise Rotary Club, both recipients of the award will be made Grand Marshals of this year’s Independence Day parade July 4 at 1 p.m.
“We know Outside Art, they will be looking great and doing something fabulous and artistic and creative. So we’re excited,” Courtney Meisenheimer, Community Engagement Coordinator for the city, said.
