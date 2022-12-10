The New York State Research and Development Authority has chosen the Adirondack North Country Association to establish its new Regional Clean Energy Hubs Program in the North Country.
ANCA will work with Cornell Coopertive Extension of Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties and SUNY Canton Career Ready Education and Success Training to administer the $4,099,404 award.
“ANCA is honored to be partnering with Cornell Cooperative Extension and SUNY Canton CREST to serve as the Clean Energy Hub for the North Country,” Elizabeth Cooper, ANCA executive director, said.
“This initiative is critical for helping North Country residents and small businesses save money on energy bills and access clean energy opportunities and jobs. Our team’s long-standing community relationships, extensive experience advancing clean energy programs, and focus on equity and inclusion will support a strong regional Hub that increases engagement in energy initiatives across northern New York.”
CLEAN-ENERGY TRANSITION
According to their website, the Clean Energy Hubs Program is a transition to an inclusive clean energy powered economy for residents, business and communities across New York State, including ncluding clean energy careers, home improvements, even rebates for businesses and personal transportation.
North Country Hub partners will work to meet the program’s goals through community outreach and assistance, clean energy education, and the development of a clean energy workforce.
“This unique partnership enables each of the organizations involved to bring their proven experience and talents to the project,” Patrick Ames, executive director at CCE of St. Lawrence County, said.
“Extension is pleased to be a part of this important effort to provide energy outreach and resources to the residents of the North County.”
ENERGY NAVIGATOR PROGRAM
The Energy Navigator program, implemented by CCE of St. Lawrence County, will provide energy-related education to North Country residents, addressing common misconceptions about energy efficiency and renewable energy.
ANCA will utilize staff and expertise from multiple programs in its network, including its Center for Pandemic Response, Food Systems and Entrepreneurial Economy Programs, and the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, to support the Hub’s efforts.
“The Clean Energy Hub’s innovative and holistic approach will help bring real economic and environmental benefits to North Country families,” Jill Henck, ANCA’s Clean Energy Program Director, said.
“ANCA is honored to be leading this truly collaborative effort in our rural region, where we are committed to supporting a just and equitable transition to a clean energy economy. We are grateful to NYSERDA and our partners at Cornell Cooperative Extension and SUNY Canton CREST for bringing this program and its benefits to communities across the region.”
ANCA will launch a new website for Hub partners to share resources, events, programs and other workforce developments.
For more information contact Erin Griffin, ANCA’s Clean Energy Hub Director, at egriffin@adirondack.org or 518-891-6200 x106
