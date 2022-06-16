Developers hold groundbreaking for Cambria Hotel

LAKE PLACID — Empire State Development recently held a groundbreaking for the new $35 million Cambria Hotel in Lake Placid.
The 105,645-square-foot hotel will be built by Dual Development LLC and will operate under the Cambria brand, where it is expected to employ more than 50 full time employees.
Dual Development has demolished an aging structure in Lake Placid to construct the three-story hotel which is set to include 185 guest rooms, a restaurant, event space and waterside gathering area on Lake Placid. The project will be the first new hotel built in Lake Placid since 2013.
LODGING CAPACITY
The North Country Regional Economic Development Council has specifically targeted lodging development and investments in tourism infrastructure in the Thousand Islands and Adirondack regions “to expand and support the area’s thriving hospitality economy,” according to a press release.
“The Adirondacks are known for their natural beauty, first-class outdoor recreation, history and family-friendly activities,” the release said. “By supporting projects that address lodging capacity, New York State’s investments complement regional tourism efforts.”
To support the project, the North Country Regional Economic Development Council has recommended a $3 million Empire State Development capital grant in exchange for 51 new jobs.
GLOBAL DESTINATION
North Country REDC Co-chair James McKenna said the council is “proud to welcome this new Cambria Hotel to the North Country.”
“As a co-chair of the North Country REDC, I support new investments that will encourage job creation and economic growth in our communities. As we rebuild our tourism industry from the pandemic, projects like this one will welcome the visitors who discover our amazing region and provide opportunity to the people who live and work in the region,” McKenna said.
Hope Knight, Empire State Development president, CEO and commissioner said that: “Lake Placid is a global destination and the new Cambria Hotel will welcome travelers from around New York State and the world. Tourism is a vital economic engine for New York, and this project will support this critical industry by adding jobs and business and fueling excitement about all the North Country region has to offer.”
‘CRUCIAL ROLE’
State Senator Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said the project will “play a crucial role in our tourism industry.”
“Lake Placid and the surrounding area continues to see an increase in visitors and the Cambria will go a long way in helping to accommodate this growing segment of our economy,” Stec said.
Assembyman Matthew J. Simpson said the hotel will serve as a “home base” for visitors to explore more of the region, but also that the project “signifies the broad confidence of the business community at-large in viewing the Lake Placid area as a place to invest for the future.”
Town of North Elba Supervisor Derek Doty said “the Town of North Elba is happy to welcome Cambria Hotel and celebrates their groundbreaking. Their presence helps Lake Placid remain a vibrant tourist destination!”
Village of Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin agreed, adding that the project “has been the culmination hard work and determination from many people for two years to reach this point.”
