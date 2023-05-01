PLATTSBURGH — When Vincent Abrams went in for questioning days after the murder of Melissa Myers last June, he indicated that there were several other people he believed could be possible suspects in her murder.
Frantz Cator and Renee Cator, Myers’ brother-in-law and sister, were two people Abrams named directly to detectives in an interview on June 9, 2022, Plattsburgh City Police Det. Nathan Kasprzak said in court Monday.
Kasprzak said the day after Abrams was initially interviewed by Plattsburgh City Police Det. Kevin Jessey on June 7, Abrams contacted Kasprzak to say he had more information about the investigation, which led to them arranging for Abrams to come to the police station on June 9 with his attorney at the time, Alan Cruikshank.
CATORS ALREADY CLEARED
During that interview, Kasprzak said Abrams offered several theories about possible suspects without being asked: one theory being that numerous narcotics dealers, which Myers allegedly owed money to, could be involved.
The other theory being that Frantz and Renee had something to do with Myers’ murder, Kasprzak said.
To back up this theory, Abrams read detectives text messages between him and his friend Sarah Sims.
In the texts, Sims had alluded to Frantz and Renee being involved because their behavior that weekend was suspicious, Kasprzak said.
Abrams also claimed Renee had stolen money from Myers in the past.
At that point in time though, Kasprzak said detectives had already cleared Frantz and Renee as suspects, which Abrams was unaware of.
At the time of Myers’ murder on June 4 in her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave., police had video of Frantz engaging in a drug deal behind the Monopole and Renee was in Beekmantown at Tiffany LaDue’s house, Kasprzak clarified.
KASPRZAK: ABRAMS ‘RAMBLING’
Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie then asked Kasprzak if Abrams was the detective’s main suspect at that point, to which he said he was.
In that same interview with police, which was also shown to jurors Monday, Abrams was asked several questions about his whereabouts on the night of June 3 and the early morning hours of June 4.
Kasprzak said Abrams was, “rambling” as he offered information about the investigation to them.
At one point, Abrams admitted his fingerprints would be all over Myers’ apartment because he would help do dishes and clean, Kasprzak said.
Abrams, without being asked, also told detectives that he had cuts on his hands from a cinder block he used to jack up a car he was working on.
Abrams also admitted in the interview to being at Myers’ apartment on June 3, before Myers eventually kicked him and others out. He said he returned later that night to find the door to Myers’ apartment slightly ajar.
Upon entering and saying ‘yo,’ Abrams said he heard a male voice say ‘shut up,’ and so he left.
Kasprzak said Abrams said he returned later to find Myers deceased. Abrams said when he found Myers, he saw blood and did not check for a pulse, but he did touch her shoulder. Abrams then took a piece of a vacuum that was near Myers’ body and left the residence.
Later that day on June 9, several pieces of evidence, including a cinder block on top of Myers’ Michael Kors purse, two knives and a piece of a vacuum, were secured from behind Lucenda Storage on Sailly Avenue.
Upon leaving Myers’ apartment, Abrams said he walked around several streets in the area smoking crack cocaine.
Kasprzak said Abrams’ explanation for his route of travel that morning was “scattered.”
At the end of the interview, detectives had asked Abrams to take a polygraph test, to which Abrams refused. Defense attorney Greg LaDuke objected to this being revealed to the jurors because of the unreliability of polygraph tests.
Wylie then muted that part of the interview for the jury.
ABRAMS TRAVELS
In afternoon testimony, City Police Det. Ronald Parmeter said that Abrams was seen on video at 89 Boynton Ave. around 1:30 a.m. the morning of June 4 and again about a minute later running through a back yard at 5299 North Catherine St.
Abrams was also seen on video at Washland at 310 Margaret St. near Lucenda Storage where several items of evidence were found, Parmeter testified.
Abrams was also seen on video at 52 Sailly Ave., which is about a two-minute walk from the Lucenda Storage site, Parmeter said.
But he was not seen on video at 52 Sailly Ave. until 35 minutes after he was seen at Washland.
Abrams was also identified in videos from Maplefields on U.S. Avenue in which he appeared in a white shirt and white shorts. Earlier he had been seen on video at the A Plus store wearing a blue patterned flannel, pants and a hat, and carrying a backpack.
When asked by Wylie if the blue patterned shirt, pants, hat and backpack were ever found, Parmeter said they were not.
Parmeter said law enforcement searched the area, including waterways, notified waste collection businesses about the missing items and asked the public for assistance on social media, but the items were not found.
Parmeter also said Abrams was picked up by police at his home in Champlain on June 7, three days after June 4, and brought to Plattsburgh for questioning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.