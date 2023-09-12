PLATTSBURGH — A development agreement that would have potentially brought a hotel to the City of Plattsburgh’s harborside has now failed in light of new information about the voting threshold for approving the sale of city property.
As outlined in the development agreement, a parcel located next to the Plattsburgh City Marina off of Dock Street was set to be sold to Saranac Lake-based developer GP Manager PLF, LLC for an estimated $1.2 million to construct a hotel with approximately 125 rooms and 4,000 square feet of meeting space, a restaurant and other ancillary facilities.
The hotel development agreement, which was voted on at last Thursday’s Common Council meeting, had originally passed 4-3, with Mayor Chris Rosenquest voting in favor of it to break the council tie.
3/4 MAJORITY VOTE
Though the measure was approved at the time, before the vote took place, Councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) raised concerns about potentially not reaching the number of votes needed to approve a sale of city property.
The councilors’ concerns stemmed from a section of city code 24-3, which states “The Council may make such transfers for consideration or without consideration on such terms as it deems proper, only upon a 3/4 majority vote of all of the members of the Common Council.”
The development agreement ultimately did not meet that threshold and City attorney Dean Schneller did not have a definitive answer to the councilors’ concerns at the time.
But Schneller said in an email after the meeting ended that he would be reviewing the code further to address their concerns before the development agreement was signed by the mayor.
‘THE VOTE FAILED’
By Monday morning, Schneller had completed his legal review.
“Council, As we know, this past Thursday the Council voted on a resolution regarding the Development Agreement with the hotel developer for the dock street property. The vote was 4-3 with the Mayor breaking the tie. Based on a misapprehension, just prior to the vote, I opined that because there was full consideration, only a majority vote was required,” Schneller wrote to councilors Monday.
“Shortly after the meeting I advised this body that I would be completing an additional review. I have completed that analysis and conclude that a ¾ majority of the entire Council was required for this measure and therefore the vote failed as lacking a ¾ majority and the Mayor cannot sign the Development Agreement. I will advise the developer and also ask that Beth (Carlin, mayor’s assistant) retain this e-mail update in the minutes for last week’s meeting.”
‘SENDS A CLEAR MESSAGE’
Upon learning that the hotel development agreement had failed, Mayor Chris Rosenquest said it was unfortunate for the many downtown business merchants, tourists, and event organizers.
“The failure to approve this major investment sends a clear message to those stakeholders: their voices do not matter. What’s even more disturbing is the fact that those members of this Council who are so willing to actively oppose this project have provided no approach to finding a balanced resolution for growth and seem to lodge opposition simply for the sake of opposition. That’s been shown time and time again, even when investment projects are fully funded through state agencies,” Rosenquest said.
“The City of Plattsburgh is now faced with losing out on our share of the potential influx of hundreds, if not thousands of weekly visitors to the heart of our downtown; Visitors who would shop at our Farmer’s Market, eat at Arnie’s, enjoy a show at the Strand, and enjoy our many murals and public art.”
GIBBS HITS BACK
Councilor Gibbs told the Press-Republican she felt differently about the ongoing situation.
She said the mayor was trying to paint her and other councilors as “anti-development” for opposing the hotel development agreement. When in reality, they are instead “anti bad decisions,” which is what the hotel development agreement was, Gibbs said.
“The mayor deflects away from his mistake by turning this thing around in a very weak attempt to make it as though we are to blame,” Gibbs said about the vote that was pushed through on the development agreement Thursday, even though there were unanswered questions about its legality.
“It is incredibly breathtaking that it pushed to this limit. What an embarrassment — let me make that clear, I’m not embarrassed — I tried to stop that runaway train and it was pushed to vote by the mayor and it wasn’t stopped by our Corporation Counsel. That is literally his job. He gets paid a very tidy six-figure sum to watch out for legal entanglements as a municipality,” she continued.
“He never should have allowed that. His advice should have been, ‘we cannot vote on this until we have an answer.’ This is unbelievable. I cannot believe that we have gotten to this point on the council. It’s five years for me I’ve been on this council. Two mayors, 10 councilors, I’ve never seen anything like this.”
‘IT’S NOT A GOOD BUSINESS DEAL’
Gibbs said if the measure was brought before council again, her vote would not change because there’s still plenty of risk she’s not willing to take in regard to the hotel project.
For starters, she said she wanted to see an independent feasibility study done on the property to ensure that project would be successful and sustainable at the city’s harborside, which has not been completed.
“In the whole picture, that is one component of the picture,” Gibbs said.
Other components for her opposition to the project included her apprehensions about going into business with an LLC and the risk of flooding in that harborside area.
“I am absolutely pro-development,” Gibbs assured.
“...(But) there’s so many things that are wrong with this sale. It’s not a good business deal.”
