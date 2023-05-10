PLATTSBURGH — At the 29th Senior Celebration, the Agency of the Year Award went to AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP of Catholic Charities located at 1349 Military Turnpike, Plattsburgh.
“I’m honored and delighted to be recognized,” Kate Gardner, program director, said.
“Really, really, happy, to have our volunteers recognized and our program. I’m doubly excited because this is our 50th year serving Clinton County. It’s our 50th anniversary.”
The Business of the Year Award went to Bailey Ford located at 7189 U.S. Route 9, Plattsburgh.
The winners didn’t receive garlands of roses like Mage, the winner of the 149th Kentucky Derby, but they get bragging rights until next year.
DERBY DAYS DELIGHTS
More than 200 people visited 26 vendors, decked out in their “Derby Days” finery, who dispensed information, swag, raffle or drawings prizes.
Beatrice Mae Eelman, 86, of Plattsburgh made the rounds in the gymnasium and was happy “’having people come up to me that I haven’t seen in a long time,” she said.
“I met all of these people that I have been dealing with over the telephone.”
More than 130 seniors dined on southern-inspired cuisine — honey-bourbon ham, green beans almondine, sweet potatoes, dinner roll and red velvet cake — in the cafeteria at the Senior Center located at 5139 North Catherine St. in Plattsburgh.
“We had some really great vendors there, and they really, really enjoyed themselves,” Maria Alexander, executive director of the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County, said.
“They were all excited, ‘Make sure we come back next year.’”
ENJOYING THE COMPANY
Ellenburg residents Jesse and Sharlene Stanley twirled on the dance floor to the Senior Serenaders crooning classics such as “Dock of the Bay.”
“What do we like about the Senior Celebration? Company,” Jesse, 67, said.
The event Gold Sponsor was CDPHP. Silver Sponsors were MVP and Pine Harbor Inc. Bronze Sponsors were 260 Lake Street Senior Community/Victory Place Senior Community, Aetna Medicare Choices, Elderwood, and Pro-Care Hearing and United Healthcare.
“We would also like to give a shout out to some of the SUNY students and the Men’s Basketball Team, who came and helped us break down and put everything away,” Alexander said.
