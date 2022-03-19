WILLSBORO — With snow on the ground and below freezing temperatures, the conditions were excellent for five area Boy Scout troops to participate in a Klondike Derby at the Willsboro Fish and Game Club.
Troops from Gabriels (Paul Smiths), Keeseville, Plattsburgh, Saranac Lake and Westport indulged in seven events in which they were judged on spirit, participation, problem solving skills, and success.
FIRST AID SKILLS
The activities were those commonly associated with Scouting such as first aid, knot tying, building an emergency shelter, fire building, and orienteering.
The Scouts had to transport any needed materials which included firewood and kindling, sleeping bags, cook stove and fuel, shovel, ropes and five foot poles on a large wooden sled propelled by them through the hilly wooded trails.
At the first aid station, the Scouts had to display their knowledge as they were given scenarios such as combating frostbite, gushing blood and having foreign objects in their eyes.
SCAVENGER HUNT
Another event was a scavenger hunt which was completed in conjunction with their other endeavors. The twelve items included coniferous tree needles, deciduous tree leaves, moss, deer scat, and the most difficult to find in nature; bird feathers. However for the latter, some scouts utilized ingenuity and circumvented the scavenging by obtaining a feather from a down jacket or vest.
At noon, each troop had to stop where they were and cook a hot meal. Small camp stoves could be utilized. While one troop was preparing its chicken cuisine, they had an added treat. A pine martin with its dark fur was seen undulating against the white snow as it traversed the forest.
WATCHING THEM GROW
Assisting in the event was Scouting District Committee Member Margaret Tallman, who has been involved with Scouting since 1981. “I just love working with the youth and watching them grow. It is so neat to see them open their minds. Unfortunately, local kids don’t get out that much into the woods.”
Westport Scoutmaster and event organizer Larry Carroll, who started as a Cub Scout and has more than 50 years experience in Scouting added: “Today’s kids are living too much on the computer.”
Afterwards, Carroll commented, “As the first Klondike in two years, I found that the participants were high spirited and having fun. The leadership volunteers were all willing to help with activities and events. My overall impression was a success.”
LONE SCOUTS
In addition to the traditional Boy Scouts at the Derby were several Lone Scouts, which, in this case, are female. The Lone Scout plan is a way for any youth ages 7 to 10 to become a Lone Cub Scout; or ages 11 to 17 to become a Lone Scouts BSA member.
In the past, young males were Boy Scouts and females were Girl Scouts but this new classification has been incorporated. Basically, a youth can apply for membership as an individual Lone Scout only if he or she cannot conveniently join a Cub Scout pack or Scouts BSA troop. They can fulfill the requirements for badges and rank either by attending meetings or participating in group activities or by themselves.
