Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of light rain this morning. High 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.