WESTPORT — Luke Wehner stars in the Depot Theatre’s run of “Chesapeake” through Aug. 6, but the versatile actor has yet to meet a Chesapeake Bay retriever.
Wehner recently returned from a West Coast run of “Hand To God” at CVRep. Previously, for his performance in the role at Dobama Theatre, he received a Cleveland Critics Circle nomination and was included in Scene Magazine’s Best of Cleveland Theatre 2017.
His theater credits include “The Crucible” and “Everything Will Be Different” at Hunger Theatre; “John, Peter and The StarCatcher” at Dobama; “A Clockwork Orange” at Hubris Theatre Company; and “Dog Sees God” at Inner Circle Creative.
Michigan Shenanigans
Wehner’s Depot Theatre debut arose from Michigan connections.
“Michael Glavan, who works at the Depot Theatre, he’s a friend from way back,” he said.
“I know him from doing plays together when we were teenagers in Cleveland, Ohio, where we’re both from.
“The director of this production, Chesapeake, his name is Craig Joseph. He’s another Cleveland theater artist. There’s a big Cleveland connection. Craig Joseph has acted in this play twice before. Michael Glavan asked him, ‘Hey, would you be interested in directing it up here at the Depot Theatre? and then in turn, Craig Joseph asked me if I wanted to audition it. So, I did and the rest is history as they say.”
Cleveland Kleigs
Cleveland is a great theater town.
“A lot of people don’t know that, but there is a lot of theater in Cleveland,” Wehner said.
“The theater district in downtown Cleveland a lot of people are surprised to learn that it’s actually, I think, the second biggest in the country just behind Broadway in New York City. Beyond that, there is so much theater in Cleveland. There is something for all tastes. There is a lot of opportunities there for young people in particular to get involved. There is a lot of youth theater.”
Wehner has lived in New York City for the past 10 years, and co-founded with Allison Wick, the Hunger Theatre Company, which stages new and classic works.
“So, that’s pretty much everything isn’t it?” he said.
“We cover all bases. We perform plays that are contemporary and very rarely done, and then most recently, we just did a revival of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible. So, we cover the gamut. Really the idea was a group of artists, a group of friends, who just wanted to get together and do the work that they wanted to do with the people that they wanted to do good work with.”
Main Stage Lineup
Playwright Lee Blessing’s “Chesapeake” is the second production in the Depot’s 45th season main stage lineup.
“This is a role that demands a lot from an actor: someone who can create different characters (at one point four of them are in conversation at the same time), someone capable of dynamic storytelling, someone who can deliver the wild hilarity of the comedy in this piece, and someone who wins over our hearts with gentility and sincerity and heart,” Michael Glavan, Depot Theatre’s Artistic Production Manager, said in a press release.
“We are so lucky to have found Luke Wehner, who delivers all of that and more. His bold and imaginative creativity in collaboration with Chesapeake veteran and our production’s director Craig Joseph make this piece a wild, exciting, fun, and touching piece of theater.”
Heist Gone Wrong
“Chesapeake is about two men,” Wehner said.
“It’s about a performance artist named Kerr, and a senator named Thurm Pooley. These are two people who are polar opposites. They couldn’t be any more different from each other. So this performance artist Kerr, he gets a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and Thurm Pooley is not happy about that. He gets the grant revoked. To get his revenge, Kerr decides he’s going to steal Thurm Pooley’s dog. This dognapping sends both men on a very strange journey, where they ultimately realize they’re not quite so different as they initially thought. The most notable thing about the play is that it is a one-person show. So, I play Kerr. I play Thurm Pooley, and I play about maybe six or seven other characters as well.”
How does that work?
“You know, on a wing and a prayer, a wing and a prayer,” Wehner said.
“Primarily, I’m playing the performance artist. I’m recounting to the audience the story of how I came to meet Thurm Pooley, how I came to lose this grant, and how I hatched the scheme to kidnap his dog. So as I am recounting the story, I embody all the other characters involved.”
‘All hands on deck’
Wehner had an inside track on the role.
“I was really lucky that I had a director who on top of just being a really wonderful director, Craig Joseph, he had done the play twice before,” he said.
“So he knew the play inside and out, top to bottom. I had the script for about a month before I got up here to Westport. Then once I arrived, we had about two weeks or nine rehearsals to put it it all together. It was all hands on deck, absolutely, but somehow we pulled it off and it seems like it’s been getting a really good response from audiences.”
Wehner doesn’t make costume changes in terms of switching between the characters.
“But the costume that I wear as the performance artist is pretty incredible,” he said.
“It’s pretty out there. I wouldn’t want to spoil it for potential audience members, but there are some costume changes. I wouldn’t want to spoil the surprise. You need to come to see it in order to see how that works and how it relates to the story.”
“In terms of the characters, I just have to embody them. Changing your voice. Changing your physicality. I was really lucky, again, to have a really fantastic who could help me realize that.”
