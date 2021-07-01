Depot Theatre back on track

WESTPORT – Depot Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Kenney M. Green divided his time between New York City and Westport.
Luckily enough COVID was raging in NYC, he was up here in Westport.
“I was sitting in the office trying to figure out what we were going to do,” he said.
“The second New York shutdown I turned to my partner and said, 'Well, I guess we'll go up to Westport. I know there's a lake and I know that I won't be around a lot of people. So I sort of left the city for about six months and came up to Westport. And I sat in my office and worked.”
Coming out of COVID was very difficult for the Deport Theatre because it is not just a theatre.
“We are an equity professional theatre,” he said.
“So no matter what rules the governor set for the state, we still had a separate set of rules for the Actors' Equity Union. So we're working on both rule plans.”
The Depot used the 15 months in COVID lockdown to regroup.
“Figure out how we were going to move forward in this new world,” Green said.
“We didn't do any performances. Because we're live theatre, a lot of people suggested why don't you do a show and put it on Zoom or do a streaming situation. But that's not live theater to me. I didn't want to, not cheapen, but I didn't want to lessen the magic of being in this space by putting it online. So, we just took a break.”
Depot applied for grants and was the recipient of a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
“We were able to secure staff,” he said.
“Our (Depot Theatre) Academy now has an artistic director that works under me.
“During the pandemic though, we did do a Youth Academy Theatre Camp. It was outside under a tent. We did two sessions, and the kids loved it. They were outside with masks on, six feet apart. It was wonderful.”
Green reset the 2020 season for 2021 with “Barnum: The Musical” falling to the wayside.
The Depot Theatre's 2021 Season Sponsor is Casella.
“Even though the restrictions have been lifted, once again Actors Equity and the other set of guidelines, they haven't lifted all the restrictions yet,” Green said.
“We were going to mix in the adult professionals with the youth, and do a big, huge, giant show together, we can't combine the kids with the adults.
“The only way that we can operate is everybody in the cast must be vaccinated. Our staff must be vaccinated.”
All Depot Theatre patrons must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival to the theatre.
The Depot's 2021 season is almost a reset of 2020 with productions of "The Mountaintop," "Working: A Musical" and "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill."
“It's still valid in 2021, even more so now that people can actually see people,” Green said.
“I'm a firm believer that our job in theater is to hold a mirror to society. Every show is about that."
2021 DEPOT THEATRE ACADEMY
Participant Ages: 8 and older and enrolled in school (inclusive of home school and college)
Program Dates: August 9-22.
Program Day Schedule: Rehearsal times to be announced.
Performance Dates:
Prograh Rehearsal/Performance Location: Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg, NY
Junior (ages 8-12) registration includes:
Senior participants: ages 13+ enrolled in school (inclusive of home school and college) registration includes:
