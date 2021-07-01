Depot Theatre back on track

PHOTO PROVIDEDThe Depot Theatre staff pivoted from its originally-planned Academy curriculum and partnered with the Whallonsburg Grange Hall to provide a safe, outdoor space for an ˜al fresco" learning experience in summer 2020. Depot Theatre Academy participants ages 8-14 enjoyed safely distanced training in dance, voice and scene work, and the ability to connect with each other, resulting in a take-home video compilation of their individual and collective performances, and for the seniors; professional head shots and audition reels.