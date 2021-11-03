PLATTSBURGH — Election night results showed Democrats swept contested Clinton County Legislature races, ensuring even representation with Republicans when a new term begins in January.
Two-term incumbents Robert “Bobby” Hall and Patty Waldron of Area 10 and Area 6, respectively, held onto their seats, while newcomer David Bezio emerged victorious over Republican James Monty in Area 4, according to unofficial tallies.
Area 2 Legislator Francis Peryea, a Republican, ran for re-election unopposed. The uncertified totals showed he earned 1,244 votes in his district, which covers all of the towns of Altona, Clinton and Ellenburg, and parts of the towns of Mooers and Dannemora.
Running for his first full-term, Area 8 Legislator Wendell Hughes, a Democrat, garnered 528 votes.
Gail Skowronski, who appeared on the Conservative line in that race, effectively bowed out of the contest last month, saying she would not be able to accept any county or municipal position due to “an ethical conflict and a conflict of interest, which I have determined will cover the legislative term.” She received 166 votes, per unofficial results.
AREA 4
At Democratic headquarters based at Bobby’s Lounge, an establishment owned by Hall, Bezio, 60, said he was elated to emerge with a lead greater than the number of absentee ballots.
Unofficial results showed he brought in 930 votes to Monty’s 686. The Clinton County Board of Elections reported Monday afternoon that 177 absentee ballots had been requested in Area 4.
“I worked super hard on this,” Bezio said.
“I met a lot of voters in district four. I went to over 2,500 houses and knocked on every one of them doors.
“I think my work ethic out meeting the folks is proof that I’ll be a very hardworking legislator.”
Bezio plans to attend next month’s 2022 budget hearings and some committee meetings to get a feel for how some of the county departments are functioning, even though he will not be sworn in until January.
He thanked Monty for running a clean campaign, saying he did not believe either of them dragged the other down.
“We both were out working hard and I think I outworked him. I think the voters responded with the votes.”
Bezio plans to maintain his full-time job as a City of Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting Department chief lineman.
“I think I can handle it all,” he said.
Monty, a 64-year-old retired State Police investigator, did not respond to a text or phone call seeking comment Tuesday night.
AREA 6
Waldron brought in 1,010 votes to Republican Aaron Fung’s 678. The BOE had reported 167 absentee ballots were requested in their race as of Monday afternoon.
Waldron, 57, said she was extremely excited to have the support of Area 6, which includes all of the towns of Black Brook and Saranac as well as parts of the towns of Plattsburgh and Dannemora.
“I plan to continue to work hard for my area and with the local town supervisors,” the Koffee Kat owner said.
County legislators may only serve three consecutive terms; in her last four years, Waldron plans to focus on the 4,000 residents in the county who still do not have broadband as well as helping law enforcement and others involved to tackle the opiate epidemic, especially as settlement funds come down.
“The vote of confidence really energizes me to continue to do what I do,” she continued. “Having a contested campaign shows you where you need to work a little harder and I will do that as well.”
Waldron thanked Fung for a well-run race.
“I commend anybody that would try to go out there and make a difference. I’m open to all suggestions from both parties, as usual.”
Though admittedly disappointed with the results, Fung said his “hat’s off” to Waldron, and praised the team that helped him campaign.
“It was an uphill battle, two-time incumbent. It was a good race.”
Fung said he does not plan to run for office again at this point in time, but added that “you never know what the future holds.”
He sees it as a silver lining that he will be able to maintain his position as a Clinton County 911 dispatcher.
“I can still serve the amazing 83,000 people in this county in one capacity or the other.”
AREA 10
Though Hall received more than double the votes for his opponent, Republican newcomer Thomas Clark, he said he felt relieved.
“I was very concerned from the beginning about the fact that I thought it was going to be a very low turnout and I was right.”
Unofficial totals saw Hall garner 564 votes while Clark brought in 232. The BOE said 235 absentee ballots were requested in Area 10, which sits in the northern and western portions of the City of Plattsburgh.
In his third and final term, Hall said he looks forward to working with the rest of the legislators and getting things done for Plattsburgh International Airport, which he oversees as chair of the legislature’s Airport Committee.
“The airport is going to be my number one concern for the next four years. Nobody in Clinton County wants to see more flights out of Plattsburgh, N.Y., than I do.”
Hall’s goals are to get a flight to the Caribbean, a flight to Europe and another flight in the United States, preferably to Chicago as he has been told it is hard to go out west from Dulles International Airport, one of PBG’s current destinations.
Hall, who also currently serves as the legislature’s deputy chair, believes the board will continue to work in a bipartisan manner, adding he has an excellent relationship with Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3).
“I don’t see any reason for him not to be the chairman again. I think we can work good together and get things worked out.”
Hall thanked his wife, Beverly, describing her as his backbone.
“She does everything for me. When I’m out campaigning, she takes care of the house, takes care of everything.”
In a statement, Clark, whose background has included work on local and federal campaigns and an internship with the City of Plattsburgh Common Council, thanked his supporters and all who voted.
“Specifically to my supporters, I want to ensure you all that this will not be my last run for office,” he continued.
“Congratulations to Bobby Hall on being re-elected. He is a popular figure in the community, and a tough incumbent to beat. I look forward to seeing what he does for the county.”
