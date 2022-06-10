PLATTSBURGH — Internationally-known Mohawk potter Natasha Smoke Santiago spent the past year coiling the Haudenosaunne cosmology in clay.
Her clay sculptures for Plattsburgh’s Haudenosaunee Creation Story Sculptures will be dedicated Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Peace Point Park, 4 Dock Street in Plattsburgh.
The sculpture group includes the Turtle with its 13 shell tiles, and statues of Sky Woman and The Three Sisters, according to a news release.
The traditional symbols on the pieces were co-created by Santiago and Emily Kasennisaks (“Looking for a Name”) Stacey.
Both Mohawk women are of the Turtle Clan.
Santiago lives at Akwesasne, and Stacey is a Plattsburgh resident and presenter/educator on her cultural traditions and history.
‘THE WORDS BEFORE ALL ELSE’
The Dedication begins at 11 a.m. with Mohawk/Bear Clan Elder and Spiritual leader Tom Porter — Sakokwenionkwas (“The One Who Wins”) giving the Thanksgiving Address, Ohen:ton Karihwatehkwen, (“The Words Before All Else”), followed by the Creation Story.
Members of the Tsi ietsenhtha (Gee yeh jon’ ta)/Plattsburgh Art Project, who worked to make this artwork happen, will talk briefly about the meaning of the sculptures, and about the process and collaborations that made possible the project spurred by Cliff Haven resident Don Papson to have a public artwork that authentically represents the Haudenosaunee in Plattsburgh’s cityscape.
Project partners include the Clinton County Historical Association, Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project and the Six Nations Iroquois Cultural Center located in Onchiota.
Grants for the Turtle Project included $5,669.40 from the Clinton County Health Department through New York State, $2,500 from Charles R. Wood Foundation, $4,500 from the Chapel Hill Foundation Challenge Match, $1,000 from the Price Chopper Golub Foundation and $500 from the Plattsburgh Noon Rotary.
Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest will speak, and the sculptures will formally be gifted to the City.
Beginning shortly after noon, five Cultural Educators from the Native North American Traveling College will present traditional dances and songs.
Two of NNATC’s Cultural Educators will do a “show and tell” at the Plattsburgh Public Library at 10 a.m.
Both the library and dedication events are free, open to all and family-friendly.
BACKSTORY
Born in Rochester, Santiago was brought up in the traditions of the Haudenosaunne, “People of the Longhouse” also known as the Iroquois Confederacy or Six Nations — Mohawk, Oneida, Cayuga, Onondaga, Seneca, and Tuscarora.
Her grandparents were part of a Mohawk diaspora in the mid-20th century who moved to cities like Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo and New York City following the steel trade, according to her bio.
She works in many mediums (acrylics, oil pastels and clay), and she is influenced by her heritage, culture, history, and the natural world.
She is one of a handful of artists, historians and living history enthusiasts attempting to resurrect and further elevate the Iroquoian style of pottery.
“I originally met with the group as an artist,” Santiago said.
“They were looking for Haudenosaunne mural artists. and I was just one of the artists interested in the project. Somehow, it seemed like a lot of the people kind of disappeared. It was kind of like an inspiration that came to me.
“I suggested it to the group what if we did this instead? If we did it in clay and had some exterior sculptures. The group really loved it. So, that’s how that idea kind of came about. I drew some sketches. I shared them with the group, and everyone really loved it and wanted to move forward with the idea, with the project.”
TWO PHASES
Phase I, the Turtle, was completed summer 2021.
“We call the Earth, Turtle Island,” Santiago said.
“In the Haudenosaunne Creation Story, the turtle is really the land. The turtle shell is what that represents. On each individual turtle shell, the 13 shells, there is a different part of Creation we are giving thanks for. So like there’s strawberries, the water, the fish, so all of Creation, we are giving thanks for.”
The tiles also include maple, the People, medicines, Grandmother Moon, Wampum, and trees.
“We call that the Ohen:ton Karihwatehkwen,” she said.
“That means The Words Before All Else, giving thanks. Elder Tom Porter will be coming to do the Ohen:ton Karihwatehkwen. So, he’s going to be doing the opening and the closing of the unveiling ceremony.”
Phase II, Sky Woman and the Three Sisters, completes the project.
“Sky Woman is part of our Creation Story,” Santiago said.
“She is pregnant. So, you will see that she is carrying, bringing life.”
The Three Sisters are all on one sculpture.
“The idea of it is that when we plant the Three Sisters, we plant the corn, beans and squash,” Santiago said.
“They grow together, and they help support one another. You will see that in that sculpture, the three faces are kind of going vertically up the sculpture because the beans climb the cornstalk, and the squash shades the rest of the plants.
“We grow The Three Sisters on a mound. The beans puts the nitrogen in the dirt that helps the corn grow, so they are all helping each other. “
