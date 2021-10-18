PLATTSBURGH – Perk up your home office, your office-office or your home with homemade fall accents.
Megan Charland invites creatives to slice an apple to make original art.
“We are using apples as like a medium to print with,” Charland, CEO and creative director of the Link Arts Center in Plattsburgh, said.
“We use them almost like a stamp. Instead of using a stamp, you are using the apple. You can really play around with it depending on the age of the participants.”
CORE COLORS
With young children, the apple is simply cut in half to allow toddlers to play around with the shape and overlapping primary colors to see how the colors mix.
“With older participants, you also can have them carve the apple to create a stamp shape," Charland said.
"So, that's really fun, and it brings in just the whole fall vibe. You're using an apple. Being in this part of New York state, we're never in a short supply of apples.”
Raid your apple basket for a fun, fall, connection to the area.
“With the younger kids, usually make sure they are not trying to eat the apple when their coloring,” she said.
“You can use potatoes, too. We've done that in the past. Apples in the fall are just really fun.”
The Link uses kid friendly washable paint.
“It's nontoxic because you just never know when they are trying to stick something in their mouths,” Charland said.
Adults or older children can use printmaking ink.
FOLDED PUMPKINS
Charland is confident creatives can find the pumpkin origami how-to on YouTube.
“Origami is the traditional Japanese folding method of paper,” she said.
“You just need the paper. We offered that during the last First Friday event. So, we did that for free. We had people come in and make their own origami pumpkins, which was really fun. We have more photos on our Instagram pages of pumpkins that everybody made. So, that's an easy thing you can do at home.”
The Link offers private group events.
“If anybody want to come to the Link, we can have everything together for them and they can to it together at the art center," Charland said.
For more information, hello@thelinkartscenter.com or 518-310-3547
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
