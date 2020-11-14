Decades of centuries: Man publishes family history

PLATTSBURGH – Jack Bilow has been listening to his ancestors' whispers for 50 years and counting.
His genealogical research to date is published for those breathing and for those to come in “Revenants & Runestones in the Lake Champlain Valley: The unfinished family history of our children's ancestors back to the Revolutionary War in VT, QC & NY.”
BABY BOOK
The Plattsburgh resident self-published the 600-page tome and printed 500 copies to disperse among family members and local libraries.
“My mother kept a baby book with my great-grandparents in it, and I wondered who they were,” Jack said.
“I mean they were long dead people. Then, my grandmother on my mother's side always used to talk about her family and her grandparents and things like that. So, that's basically how how I got interested in doing genealogy.
John Andrew “Jack” Bilow was born to Andrew Stanley Bilow, Jr.(1924-1979) and Eunice Helen Parameter Bilow (1927-2009) in Chateaugay.
Andrew Stanley Bilow, Jr. was the son of Andrew Joseph Bilow Sr. (1879-1960) and Emma Marie Dupis/Dupree (1883-1975).
Helen's mother, Lizzie Mae Coffee Parmeter (1890-1991), was the daughter of Orvilee Lorenzo Coffee (1846-1925) and Helen Philinda Shepherd (1859-1932).
Lizzie's paternal grandparents were Alfred Washington Coffee (1819-1901) and Minerva Jane Maxfield (1822-1902).
Her maternal grandparents were Hiram Douglas Shepherd (1834-1894) and Eunice Davidson (1835-1862).
SEVEN GENERATIONS
“This book covers as many lines as it can back to the fifth great-grandparents,” Jack said.
“How it's set up is there's several different families in there. Pages 5 and 6 have the family charts for my my wife and me. They go back to the great-great grand parents. All those people are in the book, and they all have their section.”
Jack married Margaret Ann “Peggy” Gibson on July 6, 1973 in Ellenburg.
She is the daughter of Joseph George Gibson (1909-1979) and Bernice Irene Drown (1814-1997).
A numbering system keeps the generations straight.
Jack's number is 2. His father is 4. His mother is 5.
“If you want to find my mother's parents, you double her 5 to 10,” he said.
“That gives her Dad, and add one for her mother. The book goes all the way through that.”
Jack and Peggy's ancestral lines collectively hail from Canada, France, England, and Scotland.
“There are several different families in there that both of us descend from,” Jack said.
“They both lived in the Lake Champlain area for at least 200 years a lot of them. My wife's came in, some of them, a little bit later in the 1830s, 1840s.”
'DRINK WATER'
Bilow is an Anglicization of the French Boileau.
“They came from France to Canada to Quebec in the 1600s,” he said.
“It means drink water. So, maybe one of my ancestors might have had sugar years ago. That's how people acquired their names like LaMontagne. They might have lived near a mountain.”
Pierre Boileau (1676-1729/30), possibly a soldier, was an early settler around Chambly, Quebec along the Richelieu River.
“Most of our family have been farmers for years,” Jack said.
“He married twice. He married a woman by the name of Marguerite Menard (1683-1763). She was the daughter of Maurice Menard and Madeleine Couq/Couc. Madeleine Couq/Couc was the daughter of Pierre Couc and I can't pronounce the name because it is an Indian name.”
Pierre's wife's name is Kakesikikie “Marie” Miteouamigoukoue.
“She was Algonquin Indian, so we have roots that go back very deep in Quebec,” Jack said.
DEEP DIVE
He started doing genealogical research when he was 20.
He turns 70 on May 6, 2021.
“When I started out, you did interviews, and you had to look through Census records for hours,” he said.
“Now, there is a lot of indexing. There are a lot of armchair genealogists. That's okay but you're never going to get all the information that is available.”
One of the most unused resource is land records.
“People just don't use them,” he said.
“On the internet a lot of the time there is information that is incorrect.”
Jack typed his manuscript with all of two fingers.
“I have sometimes the attention span of a gnat," he said.
“The computer kept track. There are 1.3 million individual letters and words. So, I had plenty of chances to make mistakes in there. I don't why I was driven to do this. It's just one of those things that you continue doing and don't stop and stuff like that.”
Some of his ancestors led regular lives like he did.
They married, raised their kids, went to work, came home and led their lives.
YORKTOWN
Lt. Pierre “Amable” Boileau born the son of Rene Boileau (1707-1772) and Marie Anne Robert (1715-1759) in Chambly, QC. Lt. Pierre married Marie Ursule Viegant on Feb 22, 1756.
Lt. P. Amable Boileau was a Revolutionary War soldier at Yorktown.
His commission in the Continental Army is signed by John Hancock and dated 1776.
Gen. George Washington penned secret service orders for information in QC to Lt. Boileau on Feb. 12, 1778.
“I had to put that page in there because nobody would probably believed me if I hadn't,” Jack said.
“There is more. There is another page or two to it, but I've got the reference from the National Archives.”
FRENCH-CANADIAN REFUGEES
Drouin-LaFrance is the best resource he has found for French genealogy in Quebec.
“They have a lot of Protestant records, too,” he said.
“They are very good. They are not very expensive to subscribe to, and they have a lot of records. It really helped.”
The book includes an illustration of a drummer in the 2nd Canadian Regiment.
“This is what their uniforms may have looked like,” he said.
“I got that at Ticonderoga. Here's the thing that a lot of people don't realize in the North Country. A lot of us descend from these people from Quebec, who fought in the Revolutionary War. Then could not go back to Quebec and they were granted bounty land in Champlain and Chazy.”
Surnames for these French-Canadian refugees include Ashline and Monty.
“Several thousand people in the North Country descend from these people,” Jack said.
“They were the first settlers in this county. They came in 1785. There was a Plumadore family. I guess they pronounced it Plumadon. That's the way they spelled it. They were here along the shores of Lake Champlain in the 1760s, 1770s.”
WAVES OF MIGRATION
Many North Country residents don't have a clue what their families' origins are.
“But, there are a ton of these people,” Jack said.
“As years went by, there were people who came down. We had migrations of French Canadians down into Clinton County and Franklin County and that type. A lot of people descend from those people, too.
The Continental Army soldiers were stationed around Fishkill.
“My wife and I descend from 22 Revolutionary War veterans,” Jack said.
“One of the weird things is I descend from a guy named Capt. Benjamin Marvin. She also descends from a Capt. Stephen Niles. They both lived in Alburg, Vt. Then, a lot of them were privates and that type of thing.”
