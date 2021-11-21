The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding New Yorkers to register their snowmobiles.
Snowmobile registrations must be renewed annually. DMV allows snowmobilers to renew registrations online on the DMV website, by mail or in person at a DMV office.
“To help snowmobilers enjoy New York’s gorgeous and extensive trails, the DMV has made the registration process easy,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee chair.
“I hope snowmobilers have a fun and safe year while enjoying the state’s beautiful trails responsibly.”
REGISTRATION DISCOUNT
Learn more about registering a snowmobile in New York State on the DMV’s website at tinyurl.com/8d4b58uy.
Additionally, members of the New York State Snowmobile Association receive a $55 discount on snowmobile registrations. More information can be viewed here: tinyurl.com/k8wae29s.
All snowmobiles operated in New York must be registered and marked with a validation sticker. Riders who complete a registration online can print a temporary certificate, which is valid for 15 days. DMV generates a permanent registration and mails it to the recipient along with their validation sticker. There is no additional charge for the temporary certificate.
Non-New Yorkers who wish to ride in New York State can register a snowmobile if it is already registered in their home state. They can use the NYS Registration for Out-of-State Snowmobile service to get the 15-day registration and operate their snowmobile here immediately. DMV will send a permanent registration in the mail.
SNOWMOBILE TRAILS
There are over 10,500 miles in the Statewide Snowmobile Trail System traversing 45 counties and maintained by over 200 clubs. Revenue obtained though snowmobile registrations is used to support local areas through grants-in-aid for snowmobile trail development and maintenance, which is administered through 51 municipal sponsors. This vast trail network is comprised of lands under the jurisdiction of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), NYS Canal Corporation, national forest land, local governments and many private landowners who have increasingly opened their property to snowmobiling with insurance coverage provided by the state snowmobile program.
In addition, New York State is a leader in snowmobile education and offers operator training courses for snowmobilers age 10 and up. This course, taught by experienced snowmobilers who volunteer their time, provides fundamental information which all snowmobilers should possess in order to ensure the safety of riders and other trail users. Successful completion of this course results in the award of a NYS Snowmobile Safety Certificate. For more information, visit https://parks.ny.gov/recreation/snowmobiles/education.aspx.
KNOW FUNDAMENTALS
State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said that “State Parks encourages snowmobilers to take a safety course and be familiar with the fundamentals of safe, respectful riding.”
Among those are:
Never operate while impaired.
• Wear proper gear and protective equipment.
• Be prepared for changing trail and weather conditions. Show respect and appreciation to landowners.
• Do not operate on closed trails
• Operate in a safe and controlled manner
• Remain on the marked trail and obey installed trail signs
• Respect other user groups.
Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos added that “New York is home to some of the nation’s most extraordinary and scenic opportunities for snowmobilers, and snowmobile registrations support the state’s maintenance, grooming, and outreach programs for more than 10,000 miles of public snowmobile trails.
“DEC works closely with our partners each season to help ensure these trails are safe and I encourage the snowmobile community to support this effort and register their sleds before going out to enjoy the trails this winter.”
Snowmobilers must always carry registration and proof of insurance documents on them while snowmobiling. Riders must produce the documents at the request of any law enforcement officer or magistrate. Additionally, riders must produce insurance documentation at the request of anyone who is injured or suffers property damage as a result of operating a snowmobile. Holders of snowmobile safety certificates must carry the certificate when they are snowmobiling.
DMV also reminds snowmobilers that it is illegal to operate a snowmobile while impaired by drugs or alcohol, and drivers and passengers must wear helmets on the state snowmobile trail system.
For more info on the New York State Snowmobile Trail System and tips for operation please visit: tinyurl.com/3u679zz8. and tinyurl.com/9f8m565a.
Contact a local club or tourism department for trail status and trail conditions where you want to ride. A map of New York’s extensive snowmobile trails is available at https://tinyurl.com/dtahpjd8.
