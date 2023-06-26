PLATTSBURGH — North Country residents have been dealing with heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires in Ontario and Quebec Provinces in recent weeks, and so have some local firefighting professionals.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers Anastasia Allwine of Greene County, Chester Lunt of Cayuga, Cortland, and Onondaga Counties, Robert Praczkajlo of Essex and Franklin Counties and William Roberts of Chemung, Schuyler, and Seneca Counties, recently spent two weeks in Canada helping extinguish the many fire that have been raging for weeks now.
They saw 30-40 foot spruce trees flame into a torch from the base upwards and they flew over an equal to the distance from Lake Placid to Lake Clear and saw everything looking like a burnt wasteland.
It was the first time since 2005 that DEC crews deployed this early in the year in Ontario, according to DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.
The officers involved in fighting the Canadian fires recently returned and spoke at a news conference about their experience. Here is what they said:
CHESTER LUNT
“We started with an inner-agency crew, so we had forest rangers from New York state and firefighters and personnel from Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. We were 14 in total. We crossed the border and headed up to an area approximately six-ish hours North of the border into Quebec in Canada.
We ended up being on four fires. We were able to extinguish and to put to bed three out of the four of those fires. That fourth fire was 12,000 acres when we started fighting fire. Later in that day, they evacuated us early via helicopter because things got a little warm and fire behavior kind of crept up that day. But we were the first resources, wild land firefighters, to get foot and eyes on that fire other than eyes from the sky.”
ANASTASIA ALLWINE
“This is my first out-of-state fire experience. It was just a really excellent opportunity to get to see different ways people do things, out of country even. It was an excellent two weeks, and I’m extremely glad I went.”
WILLIAM ROBERTS
“Likewise this is my first out-of-state fire trip. Tremendous learning experience. A lot more experience with pumps and hoses than what I’ve had in state. and just all in all, really a pretty remarkable trip. The scenery was fantastic. We spend quite a bit of time flying around in helicopters going from point to point, essentially attacking remote, isolated, smoke spots, on the fire. So, that was pretty neat. I’m just grateful for the experience, and I’m humbled to have been able to help out our neighbors in the north. I have a lot of family in Canada, so it is kind of a personal thing for me and I’m glad I was able to go.”
ROBERT PRACZKAJLO, QUEBEC FIRE CREW BOSS:
“The fires are very historic in Canada at this point. During our out briefing when we left, they said they have over 4.5 million acres that have burned in the protected area, and then quite possibly another 2.5 million sort of above north of the treeline in the unprotected area. They have a very serious fire season on their hands. They’re definitely asking for all the help that they can get, and it was a really nice opportunity to go and help them out and offer them our assistance.
We were able to do a small part and stop three of the fires from growing and got them under control It will take some time for them to fully go out, but they are controlled. They are not going to grow any larger. Then, the fourth one that we worked on toward the end of our trip is just really raging out of control.
Although we’ve had a couple of weeks of rain here in northern New York, while we were up north it was 90 degrees and 10 to 15 mph winds every day. So they have a very different weather pattern compared to what we have here. Really, they need the rain to help them get the fires under control and additional resources.
And as we drove south, the smoke was between Ottawa and Montreal, there was still very heavy smoke. The sun was orange in the sky. I would imagine if we have a north wind that smoke will move back down into New York changing the air quality.
All the Canadians that we met along our way were very, very thankful and happy that we were there to assist them.
It’s been really going on since June 1 when the lightning storms came through and ignited all the fires that they have. Just in the Maniwaki sort of fire control area alone, there were 112 fires. Actually three of the fires that we fought had not had any personnel on the ground at all, ever, since they ignited.
So we were the first firefighters to even engage and attack those fires. The fires are just basically naturally burning as the wind direction blows them. and that’s what was happening on the last fire that we fought.
We tried to work on it, and then all the temperature and relative humidity aligned and the fire just started to rage out of control, and we had to be evacuated out there.”
