DEC announces start of several hunting seasons

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced the beginning of several hunting seasons in New York, including bowhunting for bear and deer in the Northern and Southern zones and the start of small game hunting seasons statewide.
Youth Big Game Hunt
New York’s annual Youth Big Game Hunt occurs on Oct. 8-10, for 12- to 15-year-old hunters. This Youth Big Game Hunt takes place throughout the state, except in Suffolk and Westchester counties and bowhunting-only areas. Following legislation passed in 2021, 12- and 13-year-old hunters may hunt deer with a firearm during the youth hunt and other firearms seasons in upstate counties that have passed a local law allowing their participation.
Currently, the list of counties that have passed such a local law includes all counties north of Westchester County, with the exception of Erie and Rockland counties.
During this special opportunity, licensed 12- to 15-year-olds may use a firearm to hunt big game while accompanied by an experienced, licensed adult hunter. All eligible junior hunters may take one deer of either sex and 14- and 15-year-olds may also take one bear. During the youth hunt, antlerless deer taken with a firearm may be tagged with a regular season tag, DMP, or a Deer Management Assistance Program tag. Antlered deer may only be tagged with the regular season tag. Though junior hunters may have multiple deer tags, they may only take one deer with a firearm during the Youth Big Game Hunt.
Additional rules that apply to junior hunters and their adult mentors can be found on pages 36 and 37 of the Hunting and Trapping Guide or on the Junior Hunter Mentoring Program webpage.
Citizen Science
Citizen science efforts such as the Grouse and Woodcock Hunting Log, Ruffed Grouse Parts Collection, and the Bowhunter Sighting Log provide hunters the opportunity to partner with DEC to monitor game species. To learn more about how to participate in these efforts, visit the DEC website.
DEC Encourages Hunter Safety
While statistics show hunting in New York is safer than ever, mistakes are made every year. DEC believes every hunting-related shooting incident is preventable, and Commissioner Seggos encourages hunters to use common sense this season and to remember what they learned in their DEC Hunter Education Course.
Firearms safety
• Point your gun in a safe direction.
• Treat every gun as if it were loaded.
• Be sure of your target and beyond.
• Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.
Wearing blaze orange or pink is required for hunting big game with firearms. In addition, DEC encourages small game hunters to wear blaze orange or blaze pink. Wearing orange or pink prevents other hunters from mistaking a person for an animal or shooting in a hunter’s direction. Hunters wearing blaze orange are seven times less likely to be shot.
Owners are encouraged to dress their dogs in blaze orange or pink or another bright color. For more information about requirements for hunting with dogs, go to DEC’s website.
For more information and other important safety tips, please visit DEC’s website and watch videos about hunter safety.
For more information about getting outdoors safely and responsibly, visit DEC’s Website.
Recent Changes to New York State Firearm Laws
Hunting continues to be allowed on DEC lands where previously permitted. DEC Wildlife Management Areas and State Forests remain open to hunting, as are many areas of the Forest Preserve, including Wilderness and Wild Forest areas. Please visit DEC’s website for additional information on State lands open for hunting.
See DEC’s Frequently Asked Questions Regarding Recent Changes to New York State Firearm Laws and additional detail and further guidance, Questions and Answers Regarding Impacts to Hunting and Hunting-Related Activities from Recent Changes to New York State Firearm Laws (PDF), on DEC’s hunting website.
More information about gun safety in New York State can be found at the Gun Safety section at the NYS website.
