ALBANY — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced Monday that its free lifeguard qualifying procedures begin Saturday, Feb. 4.
Individuals 15 and older interested in lifeguarding positions at DEC facilities this summer are eligible to register.
Candidates who qualify will be considered for employment. The qualifying procedure consists of two parts: a Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) skills component; and a water skills evaluation. Candidates may attend the qualifying location most convenient to them and the results will be forwarded to their preferred work location.
Seasonal lifeguard positions are available at DEC campgrounds throughout the Adirondack and Catskill parks.
The current hourly starting rate for New York State lifeguards is $20 an hour, and most DEC facilities offer free housing or site accommodations.
At the time of employment, all DEC lifeguards must:
- Be at least 15 years old;
- Possess a valid certification in Waterfront Skills, Lifeguarding, First Aid, and CPR for the Professional Rescuer or equivalent;
- Have successfully completed the New York State lifeguard qualifying procedure;
- Submitted a current New York State DEC medical form stating the candidate’s physical ability to perform lifeguard duties;
- Meet the vision requirement of 20/70 uncorrected in both eyes and be correctable to the 20/40 standard. Candidates tested at a vision level below 20/40 in either one or both eyes must correct to a minimum of 20/40 with 20/20 preferred;
- Have completed a personal interview with DEC
- Have attended a DEC lifeguard orientation. (SEE BOX).
Qualifying procedures will begin on time and late arrivals will not be accepted. Candidates must bring photo identification, current certifications (if available), and their own CPR mask and one-way valve. DEC reserves the right to cancel. DEC is an equal opportunity employer.
For more information, updates, or to pre-register, call 518-457-2500 ext. #1, e-mail DEC at Info.Lifeguard@dec.ny.gov, or visit the Employment Opportunities in Summer Recreation webpage on DEC’s website:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.