ALBANY — Hundreds of local governments across New York are getting guidance for applying for federal economic recovery funds intended to fortify them as they strive to rebuild from the fiscal toll taken by the coronavirus pandemic.
The American Rescue Plan Act funds add up to $774 million for New York towns, cities and villages with populations of fewer than 50,000 people.
JULY 9 DEADLINE
While the money is coming from the federal government, these smaller governments will have their share of funds distributed to them by the state. Counties and larger cities and towns will get funds directly from the U.S. Treasury.
The deadline for requesting the money is July 9, leaving the local governments little time to signal their desire for the funds. If they are not interested in getting the money, they must
indicate that by July 9 as well.
The state Association of Towns has been in communication with its member governments on the requirements.
“The hard deadline is July 9,” emphasized Katie Hodgdon, counsel for the association. “So if I am a NEU (Non Entitlement Unit, the bureaucratic term for smaller governments) and I haven’t applied, I lose any access to that money.”
SOME FLEXIBILITY
The federal government is offering some flexibility in how the money can be used.
For example, local governments may spend it on wastewater, stormwater, sewer or broadband projects. It can also be used to cover revenue losses caused by the public health emergency.
In applying for the money, the municipalities must indicate what their total budget was as of Jan. 27, 2020.
The state is expected to begin distributing the money by the end of this month, Hodgdon said.
BENEFITS OUTWEIGH BURDENS
According to the Division of the Budget, the municipalities will acquire the funds in two payments, with the second expected to arrive 12 months after the first.
The federal rules require municipalities that get the money to account for how it was spent and to file annual project and expenditure reports through Dec. 31, 2026. Hodgdon said some municipalities are expected to decline the funding, though it is too early to ascertain how many will spurn the help.
“I would say that is the exception rather than the rule,” she said. “The benefits outweigh any burden they would have to undertake.”
DOESN’T HURT TO APPLY
One of the benefits in applying is that the municipalities won’t have to immediately frame a plan for precisely how they would spend the money, she added.
And if they ultimately decide they would prefer to transfer the funds to their county government, that will be an option, Hodgdon said. “So it doesn’t hurt to apply,” she said.
The New York State Association of Counties has also been offering guidance to county leaders on the parameters for the recovery funds. In some cases, some counties have already received infusions of money from the U.S. Treasury.
MANY POSSIBLE USES
According to the National League of Cities, the funding could help local leaders reverse cuts that had to be made during the pandemic, including bringing back municipal workers who were laid off or had their hours trimmed.
The funding could also be used by local governments to fund nonprofit community programs.
The infusion of ARPA funding to the state, county and local governments was a factor in the ratings outlook for the state’s general purpose bonds being upgraded last month from negative to stable.
“Although the state economy is likely to lag national medians for recovery, the massive influx of direct aid and economic stimulus from federal actions, including the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), is bolstering the state’s rebound and will provide material, albeit temporary, fiscal support to New York State,” Fitch Ratings reported in its assessment of the New York bonds.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
