MALONE — Farmers have until Aug. 1 to nominate candidates to serve on the local Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Committee.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) accepts nominations each year in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAAs) for individuals to serve on these locally led committees.
“The August 1st deadline is quickly approaching,” said Jennifer Bosley, executive director for FSA in Franklin and Clinton-Essex Counties.
“Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency and are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in your county.”
This year, Franklin County is accepting nominations for Local Administrative Area (LAA) #3, which includes the towns of Brainardsville, Burke and Chateaugay.
In Clinton and Essex Counties, two areas are up for election this year. First is the area comprised of Mooers and Champlain (LAA #2).
While the second area holding an election is for the towns of Crown Point, Elizabethtown, Essex, Keene, Minerva, Moriah, Newcomb, North Hudson, Schroon, Ticonderoga and West Port (LAA#5) in Essex County.
Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program and reside in the LAA up for election this year, may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee.
A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits.
Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees. The committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates. USDA encourages minority producers, women and beginning farmers or ranchers to nominate, vote, and hold office.
Producers should contact their local FSA office today to register and find out how to get involved in their county’s election, including if their LAA is up for election this year.
To be considered, a producer must be registered and sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Call 518-483-2850, ext. 2 to reach the Franklin County FSA office in Malone or 518-561-4616, ext. 2 to contact the Clinton-Essex FSA office in Plattsburgh.
Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 7.
