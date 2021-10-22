PLATTSBURGH – Transitional Deacon Leagon Carlin is re-immersed in his studies at Mount St. Mary's Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md.
Thirteen days ago, he and his father, Deacon James Carlin, were ordained as deacons together by the Most. Rev. Terry R. LaValley, Bishop of Ogdensburg, at St. Peter's Church in Plattsburgh.
St. Peter's Oblates founders conducted the last ordination, two Catholic priests, in 1942.
The Carlins' dual ordination marked the first time a father and son were ordained deacons at the same time in the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
“I was ordained a Transitional Deacon,” Leagon said.
“There's nothing different about the deacons in what they can do and what they are.
“What's different is that I'm on my way to the priesthood, hopefully, in the next few months. I hope to be ordained a priest sometime in May or early summer.”
EIGHT-YEAR TRACK
Leagon has pursued the priesthood since he was 18 after graduating from Peru Central School in 2014.
“I went to The Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio,” he said.
“It's like a regular four-year liberal arts university.”
Leagon double majored in humanities and philosophy and graduated in 2018.
“It's a regular college, but it's all guys who are eventually, hopefully, are going to be priests,” he said.
“To be a priest, if you go out of high school it's an eight-year track.
“The first four years are like regular college. Then, there are four more years of basically grad school and sort of practical training like how to do stuff. That's what I'm finishing up right now. I'm in my fourth year of that.”
ANSWERING THE CALL
There are a lot of answers to the reason why Leagon wanted to become a priest.
“The answers to it develop over time,” he said.
“When I first wanted to be a priest, it was very much for a desire to be available for people, to serve people, to help them out of a desire to be my whole completely life given for other people.
“And that certainly hasn't gone away. That's definitely still present.”
His seminary years have given him a different lens and insight to greater self-understanding.
“Not simply like wanting to help others, but realizing this life is the one in which I can be most myself,” he said.
“I can be the most complete version of myself that is possible in this life.
“So the idea of becoming a priest sort of developed from one which was virtually only ordered to doing things, helping people, actions. It's developed more into being something, to be myself, and to be who God asks me and wants me to be and to be fulfilled in this life.”
There's a real beauty in a priest's life in his estimation.
“Living for something which is not here right now in a lot of ways,” he said.
“Living for something, which is far off and not easy to see through the lens of mortal man. It can be hard to give yourself to something that isn't directly in front of you, but there's a real gift to be found there.”
OUT-OF-BODY EXPERIENCE
Pretty surreal is how Leagon describes his ordination experience on Oct. 9.
“It's something that I have been anticipating and getting ready for in many ways for seven years,” he said.
“And so, it was something that was both familiar because I've been to many ordinations that were not mine. I've seen it happening.”
There are many prayers within the ordination Mass where Bishop LaValley spoke about “these men will be ordained and these men have been chosen.”
“Every other time that I've been to an ordination that was about other people,” Leagon said.
“I had to keep reminding myself during it that it was talking about me in this case and how amazing that is.”
Leagon doesn't think he has fully processed everything yet.
“I know there were definitely a lot of gifts and graces that I haven't even unlocked yet,” he said.
“I would say, one of the gifts that I definitely was receiving at the time and experiencing was through that of certainty. I've made this decision, and this decision is now forever.”
SACRED PROMISES
This is the first permanent thing that Leagon has ever done.
“I'm 25 years old and basically everything that I've done up until now, I could reverse and do something entirely different,” he said.
“This is a permanent promise that I have made to God and the Church. There's not a lot of permanent things left in the world. We live in a society where things are pretty throw-away. It's easy to toss something aside and get a new one or end a relationship or to live a different life than the one you are living now, reinvent yourself."
With this, there's no going back.
"And there's something really peaceful about that as scary as it sounds,” Leagon said.
“There's some real peace that comes with that. To be certain of where you are. And, that's a real gift.”
EDITOR'S NOTE:
"A Son's Faith Journey" is the final installment of a two-part series chronicling the recent ordination of Deacons James Carlin and Transitional Deacon Leagon Carlin, who are the first father-son duo to be ordained in the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
