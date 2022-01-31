ALBANY — The New York State Division of Consumer Protection recently issued a consumer alert about the dangers of carbon monoxide and fire hazards in extreme cold weather.
The winter months pose the most risk for these hazards—as the temperatures drop, consumers may turn to dangerous heating alternatives to stay warm.
Propane heaters, generators, space heaters and/or outdoor grills all pose lethal risks of carbon monoxide poisoning and fire hazards when used improperly.
“We are in the height of the winter months with shorter daylight hours and extreme cold weather," said Acting Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez.
"To help fight the extreme cold weather, many people seek additional ways to keep warm and these heating methods can often be dangerous. There are basic tips New Yorkers can follow to help stay warm and most importantly, safe throughout the winter months.”
Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless and odorless, but deadly poisonous gas. It is produced by the incomplete burning of various fuels, including coal, wood, charcoal, oil, kerosene, propane, and natural gas. Products and equipment powered by internal combustion engines such as portable generators, snow blowers and cars produce the gas. CO from these sources can build up in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces. People and animals unknowingly breathing in CO can be poisoned, resulting in significant health risks, including death.
When temperatures plummet, home heating systems run for hours and the potential for CO poisoning increases. In severe weather, using alternative sources of power can also cause CO to build up in the home. According to the Center for Disease Control, every year at least 430 people die from accidental CO poisoning across the United States, and 50,000 people seek emergency accidental CO poisoning treatment at hospitals.
Colder temperatures also increase the risk of fire hazards. Portable space heaters used incorrectly can start a fire. Having space heaters plugged in along with too many electronics can overload extension cords, causing them to ignite.
The New York State Division of Consumer Protection offers the following tips to keep families safe and warm this winter:
Home Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Tips:
Winter Home Heating & Fire Safety Tips:
Additional resources are offered through the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control’s Carbon Monoxide Virtual Toolbox and the through the NYS Department of Health Cold Weather Tips page. (SEE BOX).
