ROUSES POINT — RPNY, a mobile data center manufacturer from Long Island, is next to take up space at the former Pfizer property.
The manufacturer partnered with 2CRSi, the multi-million-dollar green computer server maker that announced in May the Village of Rouses Point site would become its U.S. headquarters. Together the pair will share high-tech capability of design and build in the information technology (IT) space, including construction of servers and mobile data center trailers.
"This is nice; this is the future right here," Rouses Point Mayor Jedidiah Thone said. "Everything is run by computers these days. This is really good. This will bring a lot of good jobs to the area, pretty high-paying jobs."
DESERTED SITE
The latest addition advances plans of New York City-based real estate firm ERS Investors, or ERS Rouses Point LLC, which acquired the 80-or-so acre site from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in 2018.
ERS expects to transform the deserted acreage into tech campus Gateway to the North Technology Business Park and earlier this year received County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency approval for a 15-year-long payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement to do so.
David Kreutz, partner with ERS, told the Press-Republican in May that interior renovations were underway at the site to attract "first-class tenants." He said the firm was in conversations with several other companies in the medical manufacturing, computer manufacturing, industrial warehousing and solar manufacturing sectors about the site's other available real estate opportunities.
2CRSi and RPNY are the first to get on board.
MOBILE CENTERS
RPNY will produce mobile data centers for 2CRSi clients.
"This is really an example of working together," Kreutz said of the partnership. "Our (ERS Investors) President Chris Wilson ran into RPNY at a convention and immediately saw synergy with our current master data center tenant 2CRSI. Once that relationship was introduced it took off from there."
According to Kreutz, such data centers centralize an organization's shared IT operations and equipment for the purposes of storing, processing and disseminating data and applications.
Banks, healthcare firms, hospitals and video companies are among the industries who buy in, he added.
"Because they house an organization's most critical and proprietary assets, data centers are vital to the continuity of daily operations. 2CRSI has clients that will use the data center for their own specific purpose."
FOUR TIMES FASTER
RPNY expects to introduce 15 or more jobs this year and to double that figure every year for the next five years.
The manufacturer will begin production in the Village of Rouses Point this year and then ship its centers via semi-truck across the U.S.
"Traditional new-build projects taking two, three or more years to plan and execute are no longer acceptable in the industry," RPNY Project Lead and Partner Henry Terranova says in a news release. "Now, new data center facilities typically need to be up and running in less than 12 months.
"That's the space we will be filling out of Rouses Point."
By prefabricating the centers, Terranova said RPNY can test the systems as they are fully installed prior to the modules leaving the factory, a step that can save up to four times what's required for such onsite installation.
"Further, the shipped data center can be scaled in size as necessary with no risk to ongoing data center operations," he added.
FILL THOSE GAPS
Mayor Thone was happy to hear another company was joining the Rouses Point area.
"When Wyeth (Pharmaceuticals) left, all of our utilities — water, electrical and sewer — are built for a Wyeth-sized facility," Thone said, referring to the company that operated the site prior to Pfizer. "Without Wyeth being there, we're still paying for all of the capacity. With this, if one company moves in and does well, like this company here, that will bring a lot of other companies.
"Then we can start filling in those gaps left behind."
Kreutz said ERS has started the heartbeat of its redevelopment with the addition of these two companies.
"Several of our local companies such as Lakeside Coffee, Angelo’s and Sandy’s Deli have seen an increase in business just from the electricians and other tradesmen working on site now. We can’t wait to fill those great establishments with people."
