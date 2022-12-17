GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County prosecutors said that a lack of pre-meditation and malice led to the plea deal for a man convicted Monday of voluntary manslaughter in the 2021 killing of his girlfriend.
Joshua Kreger, 26, pleaded to the lesser offense in the Aug. 15, 2021, death of Ariana Hagen, 24, at the couple’s apartment in Greenville, N.C.. He will be sentenced to 64-89 months in prison.
A news release from the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office said that the facts and circumstances of the case did not rise to the level of prosecution under charges of first- or second-degree murder.
Kreger initially was arrested and charged with an open count of murder in the case, which the DA’s office said was to determine what level of homicide could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
“To convict an individual of first-degree murder, the state of North Carolina must prove that the defendant knew the consequences of his actions, weighed them, and after premeditation and deliberation made a conscious decision to commit murder,” the release said. “To convict for second-degree murder, the state of North Carolina must show that the defendant had a ‘specific intent’ to murder, and intentionally carried it out.”
The release said prosecutors found no evidence of premeditation, deliberation or malice toward Hagen. It said evidence shows that Kreger used drugs and alcohol the night of the killing, which occurred sometime after a party at the couple’s apartment.
The release also disputed a claim by family that fingerprint evidence was found around Hagen’s neck. A death certificate lists her cause of death as asphyxiation via manual strangulation.
Hagen’s family in October told the Press-Republican in that such evidence was found. In the wake of the plea deal, family and friends were critical of the decision by the DA’s office.
Hagen’s parents, Sandy and Travis Langlois, expressed dissatisfaction with prosecutors’ communication and other factors after Kreger pleaded guilty. In an email they said assistant prosecutor Valerie Pearce was “horrible at communicating, period.
“I have many emails from me to her asking for updates and not getting a response. She talked us into this plea deal. She said there wasn’t enough evidence. She didn’t follow all leads given to her. She kept saying that it only takes one juror to think he’s innocent. Even though he wrote a letter admitting that he did it. Even tho[ugh] he admitted to another inmate that he did it.
“Ari went into her bedroom with him and she didn’t come out alive,” the email continued. “He should not have such a light sentence. We are not happy with what he got.”
The DA’s release called Hagen “a beautiful person” and said she was described by her family and friends as having “an infectious laugh.”
“On Aug. 15, 2021, her life was cut short and all who had the pleasure of knowing her are devastated,” the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.