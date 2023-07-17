DANNEMORA — Residents and friends had a blast at the third=annual Dannemora Village Fest this past weekend.
The Village Beautification Committee hosted the three-day event filled with activities and games for kids, raffles, food, live music, a parade, fireworks display and more at the Dannemora Community Center.
“This is the third Village Fest we have thrown,” said Shaun Akin, lead coordinator and village mayor.
“It is a festival created by and for the community. It is essentially a celebration of the birthday of our village.”
SUMMAR LUAU
Village Fest activities began Friday at 6 p.m. with a movie night featuring a screening of Moana, raffle giveaways and food available for purchase from food vendors.
The theme of this year’s Village Fest was “Summer Luau” featuring luau themed decorations and music.
“Last year’s festival was a Mardi Gras theme; the second year was a red, white and blue theme,” Akin said.
“We chose a luau for this year because ‘Aloha’ is a welcoming term, you know, and I think it resonates with everybody.”
Decorations included a handmade waterfall backdrop and palm trees made by committee member Amy Barber-O’Neil with the help of her husband, Keith.
“My father (Pete Barber) was a big part of Dannemora,” Barber-O’Neil said.
“He passed away four years ago. So that is what I do this for, I kind of just had a vision of what I wanted and my husband, Keith, helped put it all together.”
garage sale
Festivities continued on Saturday with a village-wide garage sale throughout the village, a craft vendor fair, live music performed by local band, the Couture Family Band, as well as appearances by Gab and Dad, Wyatt Hackett Magician and Pipsqueak the Clown.
A fireworks display took place Saturday night at the community center.
“This is our third year,” Village Fest attendee Briana Ashline said.
“This is the third year it has happened, so I guess we come every year. Our daughter is looking forward to the parade, she loves the fire trucks. The fireworks are a little too loud, she gets scared.”
TIME FOR A PARADE
The event continued with the village-wide garage sale and craft vendor fair on Sunday, as well as karaoke and dance, food trucks, bounce house, obstacle course, caricature artist and a parade at noon.
“My favorite part is the parade, easily,” Richard Couture, long-time village resident and committee member, said.
“I will be participating, handing out leis and candy to the kids. There has been no parade up until about three years ago. I think it’s something everyone looks forward to.”
FUNDING PROJECTS
The raffle giveaway and silent auction included more than 100 baskets made up of various items donated to the committee by local organizations and businesses.
Funds raised through the event are put back into the community through the Village Beautification Committee projects, which previously included a dog park.
“The funds go back into the community through projects the committee does. Last year, we built a new dog park. It cost nearly $20,000 to build,” Akin said.
“It was supported by last year’s baskets. Some projects we hope to start soon are welcome signs and a mural on the community center.”
This event is completely hosted by the committee with the help of sponsors. No village or county municipalities promoted, organized or hosted the event; the Town of Dannemora is a sponsor of the event.
