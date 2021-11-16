DANNEMORA — A multi-family dwelling at 141 Emmons Street here was lost to fire Tuesday afternoon.
Clinton County Dispatch put out a call for the fire at 2 p.m. with eight area departments responding.
Flames could be seen running along the roof line, and smoke could be seen billowing from the upstairs windows of the multi-family dwelling.
The units were a total loss, Dannemora Fire Chief Byron Wing said.
NO INJURIES
A portion of Route 374 between Mountain View Drive and Emmons Street was closed during the response.
Wing said there were five units in the building — two upstairs and three downstairs — and it was determined that the fire started in an upstairs bedroom.
All residents escaped the building safely and no injuries were reported, Wing said.
Wing said investigators had ruled the cause of the fire “undetermined” at this time.
