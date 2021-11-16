Visitation for George J. Goyette III will be held at Zaumetzer Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Holy Name Church in Au Sable Forks, N.Y. Masks will be required to be worn at visitat…