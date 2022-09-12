PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s hosted an organ donor flag raising ceremony Saturday in honor of local teenager Dalton Criss, near the main entrance of the hospital.
In addition to the flag raising, members of the Criss family spoke about Dalton and the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir performed.
Criss died following a car crash in August 2019. His family said his organ and tissue donations helped dozens of people around the country.
