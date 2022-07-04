CANTON — The results of Northern New York Agricultural Development Program (NNYADP) research in 2021 provides farm-based data on the importance of proper feeding management for dairy cows during the pre-calving to post-calving period.
This NNYADP project was one of the first to apply the Metabolic Health Index adapted by the Overton Lab at Cornell University to identify cows that may be at higher risk of post-calving health issues.
This research establishes a foundation to begin developing a statistically-accurate tool that dairy farmers and farm consultants can use to track the impact of feeding management during a time of increased demand by the cow to support the onset of calving and milk production.
The 18-page “Evaluating Transition Cow Health on NNY Dairy Farms and Associations with Feeding Management Practices” report is posted under Research: Dairy at https://www.nnyagdev.org.
Cornell PRO-DAIRY Director Thomas Overton, Ph.D., who partnered with Cornell Cooperative Extension North Country Regional Dairy Specialist Casey Havekes, to develop the research plan, noted, “Prior to this Northern New York Agricultural Development Program project, there had been little to no research done at scale on the impact of feeding management in the dry cow diet on cow health through the transition period.”
The Northern New York Agricultural Development Program is a farmer-driven research program, established by the New York State Legislature for the six northernmost counties of New York State.
Funding for the Program is supported through the New York State Assembly and administrated by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.
