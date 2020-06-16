The Saranac Lake Rotary sponsored a milk and cheese giveaway Saturday with about 25 volunteers showing up to hand out free dairy products to anyone who drove up to the event.
Glazier’s Food Distributors of Malone received a grant from the Food and Drug Administration to give the public the dairy products that the government purchased from farmers.
Face masks and hand sanitizer were also handed out to anyone lining up for the giveaway. It was estimated that about 2,300 gallons of milk were handed out during the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.