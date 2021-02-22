PLATTSBURGH — Think Spring with daffodils, specifically the American Cancer Society annual Daffodil Days.
“Normally every year, the American Cancer Society sends out requests to buy daffodils that will go for funding for the American Cancer Society,” Bonnie Berry, public relations chair for the Plattsburgh Relay for Life, said.
“It's the first flower of spring, and it's a campaign that brings hope to cancer patients.”
Daffodils can be ordered by making a donation of $10 for a bunch or $15 for potted.
Tulips can be ordered by the bunch for a $15 donation.
For a $25 donation, donors can order a Gift of Hope – bunches of daffodils that the American Cancer Society delivers to patients in hospitals, treatment centers, and other local facilities.
New this year, patrons can make a $225 donation and the American Cancer Society will deliver 15 potted daffodils to local nursing homes to spread hope to local residents who have missed seeing their loved ones for almost a full year.
Orders are being taken through Monday, Feb. 22.
Flowers arrive the week of March 22.
“Plattsburgh Relay for Life happens in June, and this is one of the first campaigns for funding,” Berry said.
“The money supports research, programs, any services of the American Cancer Society, and we have local services for the American Cancer Society here in Plattsburgh.
“There's funding when people need it to go to appointments and so on. There are some things that help patients like a patient navigator helps a patient through making appointments and things like that.
“We really work closely with the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center. COVID, of course, had a big impact on it.”
Last year, there was a minimum Relay for Life due to the pandemic.
“So there's quite a budget gap for the American Cancer Society to provide programs for people,” Berry said.
“Normally all the teams that sign up for the Relay For Life, this is another fundraiser they can for the American Cancer Society.”
“Daffodil Days” brings hope to cancer patients, their caregivers, and families, while providing much-needed funding that supports the groundbreaking research, programs, and services of the American Cancer Society.
“COVID-19 had a major impact on our ability to raise funds in 2020,” Joan Sterling, ACS community development manager, said.
“But cancer hasn’t stopped, and neither has the work of the American Cancer Society.
“Despite a roughly $200 million budget gap that resulted in cuts to both personnel and non-personnel expenses that was caused by the coronavirus this past year, we continued to engage with people where they live their lives as we worked hard to serve patients and attack cancer from every angle through research, education, advocacy, and patient services.”
For many years, individuals, small businesses, and large corporations have supported ACS through the Daffodil Days campaign as they made donations for flowers that have been used to brighten the spirits of loved ones or as a way of saying thank you to employees, friends, and colleagues.
“We are always so humbled by the support Daffodil Days receives each year from the community, and we are excited to once again be kicking off the campaign for 2021,” Sterling said.
Berry's team has donated several hundred dollars to the campaign.
“To make sure they can get some bunches of daffodils to the hospitals around here,” she said.
“It's a nice thing. People need that bright sunny bouquet.”
Daffodil Days orders will be available for pickup on March 24 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Nelson’s Flower Shop, 317 Cornelia St., Plattsburgh.
For information on ordering flowers in your local community, please contact Joan Sterling at Joan.Sterling@cancer.org or 518-441-1818.
For more information go to www.cancer.org.
