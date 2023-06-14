PLATTSBURGH — No charges will be filed against Ward 2 Democratic candidate Damion Gilbert for actions taken regarding his petitions that were filed in April.
On Tuesday, Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie issued this statement on the conclusion of the investigation.
“After a investigation conducted by the Plattsburgh City Police Department, Clinton County District Attorney’s Office and consultation with the New York State Board of Elections and Clinton County Board of Elections, it has been determined that Mr. Gilbert’s conduct did not meet the level of intent to commit fraud or intent to file a false instrument,” Wylie said.
“The Office of the Clinton County District Attorney recommended that the Board of Elections office issue a letter of censure/training to Damion Gilbert and further recommended compliance training within the Election Law for political candidates. The investigation has been closed.”
PETITION ISSUES
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Clinton County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner David Souliere IV said Gilbert told him on April 26 that he had a third party sign as a witness to the signatures on one of his petitions, even though Gilbert himself actually collected the signatures.
“He stated that he was one of the signers for the petition and that he gathered all of the signatures on that petition,” Souliere said at the time.
Souliere had clarified that, under the complex New York state election law, it is legal for Gilbert to sign his own petition, but he can’t then sign as a witness on that same petition.
“Generally speaking, there’s 15 signatures per page (petition), so he had gone around and gathered the 15 signatures,” including his own signature, Souliere said.
Souliere said that Gilbert told him that he then directed a third party to sign the witness statement instead, as though the third party had collected the signatures, while knowing that that person wasn’t the one who had witnessed those signatures being placed on that petition.
“So, when he said that, I said ‘Well, that would be illegal, Damion.’”
Had Gilbert called the BOE before April 24 — the last day to bring forth an objection to a petition — he could have brought the situation to light no problem, Souilere clarified.
But because he informed the BOE of the issue after that objection deadline, Souliere and Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer were advised to issue a joint letter to Wylie, bringing the matter to his attention, so his office could initiate an investigation into the matter.
‘A LOT OF MISCOMMUNICATIONS’
Gilbert explained in the weeks before filing his petitions, he had tried contacting the BOE for help with his petitions and they weren’t responsive enough.
“I get a lot of miscommunications when I’m dealing with the board of elections,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said he had some questions about his petitions in March and at the time, reached out to current Ward 2 Councilor Mike Kelly for guidance before calling
“I talked to Mike on the second of March, and said, ‘Well, I got 45 of these (signatures) … What should I do?’ He goes ‘Well, you could bring them down (to the board of elections) and get them certified … but the one that you have with your name, you can’t sign that, because you can’t verify your own signature,’” Gilbert recalled.
“After I got off the phone (with Mike), and I called the board of elections, I spoke to a guy on the phone. I said the same thing to him, and he said you need to be Democrat, you have to be from the State of New York and the county in order for somebody (to sign) and verify your signature. So I went and found a person that was a Democrat to sign it … talked to them about it, they looked at it and … I signed my signature so he can verify that that was mine.
“They never explained the right information to me when I called that day.”
‘I’M THE ONLY OTHER GUY IN THE OFFICE’
Souilere, however, said Gilbert never reached out before the petitions were officially filed.
“It was my understanding that there was no inquiry into the Board of Elections about any questions until after he actually filed,” he said.
Adding to that point, Souilere said if he had talked to any “guy” in his office on March 2, it would have been between two of the people in his department, both of which were new and would have directed Gilbert’s questions to Souliere himself.
“They would have been transferred to me. I’m the only other guy in the office, if that’s what he’s alluding to, and I never had a conversation with Damion in regards to that section of his campaign (on March 2).”
Gilbert said after that phone conversation in March, he even made a couple visits to the BOE so officials could look at his petitions to make sure everything was OK, but he was told they could not look at them until April 3 through April 6.
“They weren’t very responsive to me,” Gilbert said.
“So I took my petitions and I went out the door and I never brought them back down until that April and had them look at them. So I understood, at that point, that everything was fine.”
That was until a member of the Plattsburgh City Democratic Committee informed Gilbert that one of his petitions could, in fact, be illegal, he said.
That’s when he alerted Souilere at the BOE of the matter.
“Everything’s OK until it’s not, and then when it’s not, and I bring it to their attention, I’m committing fraud by bringing it to their attention? How is that possible? How can something be fraudulent when I’m bringing it to your attention that the mistake has been made? If you’re asking for transparency of somebody, in honesty, how could you be more transparent than that?” Gilbert asked rhetorically.
‘WHAT WAS IT NOW A BIG ISSUE?’
Adding to his defense, Gilbert said he collected more signatures than what was required and didn’t even need the petition in question to get on the ballot.
“There’s nothing that I could gain for an advantage on any part of this. I have more than enough signatures.”
Councilor Kelly, who has won several re-election campaigns to the Ward 2 seat and has supported Gilbert’s candidacy, said he never knew what Gilbert did was illegal either.
“They told me exactly the same thing: that anybody can witness a petition sheet. They just have to be … a resident of New York state, they have to live in the county and they have to be a Democrat. So as long as those things are met, anybody can sign anybody else’s petition. Now, that’s what they have told us for years, and other politicians have told me the same thing,” Kelly said.
“It’s never been an issue until this guy walked through the door. So why was that? Why was it now a big issue?”
After learning he would not face charges for the incident, Gilbert said he was relieved.
He also disagreed with the Board of Elections’ decision to go public with the information about the mistake in his petition filing.
“I honestly believe that there was … an agenda here to put it out there, to take my campaign out of the running,” he said.
“And now that the DA’s office and the PD have looked into it and see that there was nothing that was maliciously done here, that it was just an error. But there are people out there that I was supposed to be getting help from, as a taxpayer, to pay into this help that you’re supposed to get from the Board of Elections, and I don’t feel that I got it at all.”
Souilere, though, strongly disagreed that there was any agenda against Gilbert’s campaign.
“No, I think everyone has an even playing field. His petitions were accepted. We take in petitions on a prima facie review process, which means that they come in, we have to basically rule out petitions with a presumption of validity. So if they come in and they look accurate, then they’re counted as valid,” he said.
“And it’s not until somebody brings up something to our attention to the contrary where a petition would ever be looked at. So, you know, in Mr. Gilbert’s case... there was no difference in how his petition was handled over anybody else’s that would have got filed with the board. If he would have never called the board no one would have ever known about that (issue with his) … petition.”
Gilbert will now face off against fellow Democratic challenger Jacob Avery for the Ward 2 seat in the primary election on June 27. Early voting begins in Clinton County June 17.
