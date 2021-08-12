WESTPORT – Textile artist Cynthia Schira's abundance of pandemic time on her hands and a plethora of pieces past can be viewed in “Collages” at the Atea Ring Gallery. 236 Sam Spear Rd., Westport.
The gallery is open by appointment only, and the show runs through Sunday, Sept. 1.
“I don't think of it as collages,” Schira said.
“It is in a sense. It's pieces that are made from pieces of work that I have done before. I don't know traditionally what the collage definition even is for sure.”
Schira's work is represented in major public collections including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Smithsonian's Renwick Gallery of the National Museum of American Art and the Museum Bellerive in Zurich, according to her website: www.cynthiaschira.com
She is the recipient of two National Endowment for the Arts grants, a Tiffany Grant and an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from the Rhode Island School of Design, her undergraduate alma mater.
In 2000, she was awarded a Gold Medal from the College of Fellows of the American Craft Council.
“I've been working ever since I got a scholarship to go to art school in 1950 or whatever,” she said.
“I definitely know I am a weaver. I'm a fiber artist. I have done things, and they've changed over all these decades that I have been working. So I have leftovers, and I have parts of things and I have parts of things that haven't gone somewhere or I made several and used parts.”
The 20 works are mixed media – woven pieces (mainly black-and-white), Xeroxing, and ceramics – range in size from six inches to six feet.
“I did a residency at Haystack a couple of years ago and ended up with all these parts because I didn't want textile area,” she said.
Schira also sourced a pile of frames from various places.
“I started playing around with them like looking at the art as a photograph or something,” she said.
“So, I did a fair amount. Atea has really put it together nicely. It was chaos in my studio. She has hung it that they read as individual pieces. And, I like them.”
Assemblages may be a closer definition to the bits and pieces from Schira's decades of artistic output.
“I was taking things, pieces and words from my history essentially, if you were doing words, and playing with them and see what would do,” she said.
“Then, they start to tell you what to do. And then you enjoy being taken or going with or sharing whatever the words might be.”
Schira had a wonderful time just doing exactly what she wanted to do on a small scale.
“Because usually I do really big things,” she said.
“So these were like thoughts and investigations and playing. It was just glorious.”
The Textile Museum in Washington, DC recently acquired 12 of her works for its permanent collection.
“I was 'What I am going to do with things when I pop off?'” she said.
The works spanned back to her graduate days at the University of Kansas.
Artist Norman Rockwell encouraged her to do what she wanted when her mother sent her to him to discourage her art school dreams.
Schira met her husband, Richard “Dick” Schira, a painter on the GI Bill at RISD.
“He was a real artist,” she said.
“I was a crafts person.”
Dick taught at the University of Kansas, and they visited colleagues in Westport with connections to the Meadowmount School of Music.
“We came for many years,” she said.
“We came up first in '65. Then, Dick, who is 10 years older than I am, retired. We bought a generic white house on Main Street in '87. We moved up when I retired in '99 because I was teaching, too.”
Schira has exhibited her work internationally for more than 40 years, a score and two years while living here in the Adirondacks.
“It's wonderful up here,” she said.
“I love living up here. “
