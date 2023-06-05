PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Wound Care Center is celebrating a decade of providing high quality, patient-centered care to the region.
After opening in May of 2013, the CVPH Wound Care Center quickly established a new standard for the management and care of non-healing wounds.
Since that time, thousands of North Country residents have benefited from the expertise of the team that includes providers, registered nurses and support staff.
“Wounds that, after two weeks, have not begun to heal or are not completely healed in six weeks may benefit from our services,” Tristina Gregware, Wound Care manager, said. “Some conditions and indications for Wound Therapy could include diabetic ulcers, arterial ulcers, venous leg ulcers, traumatic wounds, surgical wounds, and pressure injuries.”
“Wounds that don’t heal can really affect quality of life. And, if they are left untreated, non-healing wounds can become serious and lead to severe health complications like sepsis, gangrene, and even amputation,” Bijoy Sarmaroy, MD, general surgeon, said.
Collette Anderson of Willsboro was referred to the Wound Center by her orthopedic surgeon after an incision on her leg began to open up. A nasty fall earlier resulted in the need for hardware –screws and plates – to be implanted in her leg.
“After two years, it just began to open and drain. The doctor said the hardware had to come out,” Anderson explained. But first, the wound needed to heal. “I saw them (the Wound Center staff) before the surgery (to remove the hardware) and then after. It’s been amazing.
“The nurses work as a team, conferring with the doctor to develop the best plan for my unique situation.”
“We have an outstanding team at the Wound Center that provides exceptional care to individuals across the region; I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it” Dana Welch, BSN, Lead RN, said.
Welch, who has been with the Wound Care Center since its opening, is joined by colleagues Holly Hart, BSN, RN, Christina Baker, RN, Alishia Leclair, RN, Kim Rogers, RN, Dr. Sarmaroy, vascular interventional radiologists Steven Deso, MD, Julio Lemos, MD and Joshua Marlow, MD, physician assistants Bill Staub and Staci Carter-Kelly, Kam Eppler, RTRDMS, Registered Vascular Technologist, and Belinda Burkhart, certified health care access associate.
According to Welch, patients can expect a thorough examination of their wound.
“As part of the exam, vascular studies may be ordered to help evaluate the cause of the wound. The vascular interventional radiologists (VIR) play a key role in the evaluation of these tests and in any correction of abnormalities to help heal the patient’s wound. It is a huge benefit having the VIR providers within the Wound Center because it allows patients to be seen for their wound and their vascular complications in one location,” she said.
“Patients that come to the Wound Center also receive an individualized treatment plan focusing on healing their wound and addressing underlying conditions contributing to delayed healing,” Hart said.
Most patients will be seen by Dr. Sarmaroy, who is credited by Welch and others with helping to keep the Wound Center a successful service for the community.
“Over the past 10 years, Dr. Sarmaroy has been the main provider for the Wound Center; working four out of five clinic days and seeing 90% of the patients. He is also a tremendous asset to the CVPH Family Medicine Residents and Clinton Community College and Plattsburgh State nursing students. He takes time out of his day to explain the numerous treatments and advanced wound therapies offered at the Wound Center as well as the critical steps and interventions involved in wound healing. We are all grateful for his dedication and his willingness to share his expertise,” Welch said.
Education is a crucial component of the team’s mission.
“It’s important that patients understand what may have contributed to their wound’s development, how to care for their wound at home, and how to prevent future wounds after they are healed,” Welch said.
The team is also committed to staying current on advanced wound therapies and treatment options which has contributed to its success.
Anderson said her wound is healing well and she continues to be impressed with the care she is receiving.
“I’ve had health issues before and have been treated elsewhere,” Anderson said.
“This is by far the best care I’ve had anywhere.”
