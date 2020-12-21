PLATTSBURGH – Stefan Turkula, MD joins the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine practice, at the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) in Plattsburgh.
Dr. Turkula completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J. and a Sports Medicine and Shoulder Fellowship at the University of Minnesota/TRIA Orthopedic Center in Minnesota.
Here, his colleagues are Howard Black, MD; David Christensen, MD; Jesse Hahn, MD; Michael Imobersteg, MD; Pamela Reinhardt, MD; C. Philip Volk, MD; and Brittany Marshall, PA.
When it comes to his patients, Turkula, says he strives to provide empathetic and compassionate care.
The Drexel University College of Medicine graduate notes he uniquely relates to what many of his patients are going through when they come to see him.
“Having been a lifelong athlete myself, I have experienced many similar injuries,” Turkula said.
“I understand the frustration with setbacks of everyday life and lifestyles.”
His wide range of expertise areas include:
Sports medicine will be a key part of his work with the Joint Care Center team.
Turkula also acknowledged how important it is for him to work with each patient in determining the best path to achieve a successful outcome.
“I center my care on education and want every patient to understand their diagnosis and the treatment options available to them,” he said.
“This allows us to jointly make decisions about what is best for their individual situation. I want to tell patients what they can do, not what they can’t do.”
Turkula is accepting new patients at CVPH Orthopedics & Sports Medicine located at 206 Cornelia St., Suite 105, in Plattsburgh.
Call (518) 561-5516 to make an appointment.
Learn more about Dr. Turkula and CVPH Orthopedics at UVMHealth.org/CVPHOrtho.
