PLATTSBURGH – Aubrey Wheeler, MD, a Family Medicine provider, joins the medical staff at the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) in Plattsburgh.
Dr. Wheeler completed her Family Medicine Residency at The Saint Louis School of Medicine at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.
She is board certified with the American Board of Family Medicine.
The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School graduate said her care philosophy is highly focused on the relationship she has with each patient, working hard to build trust with everyone she sees by providing evidence-based whole-person care without bias or judgment in a caring and respectful manner.
Wheeler offers a wide range of expertise for people of all ages in the community, including:
“My favorite part of being a family doctor is the relationships I form with each patient and helping them better understand their health and meet their individual health goals,” Wheeler said in a press release.
“I view my role as a primary care physician to be the first stop for health questions or concerns, treating and educating a patient the best I can, referring to specialists when needed and helping a patient make well-informed decisions regarding their health.”
Dr. Wheeler is accepting new patients at the CVPH Family Medicine Center at 159 Margaret Street, Suite 100, Plattsburgh.
To make an appointment, call (518) 314-3939.
Learn more about her at UVMHealth.org/CVPH.
