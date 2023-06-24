PLATTSBURGH — Walk With A Doc, a monthly opportunity to take steps toward a healthier lifestyle, is offered by the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Family Medicine Center (FMC) and planned for today.
The Walk begins at the FMC on 159 Margaret St. at 10 a.m. and will be led by Nihit Mehta, MD and Marianna Worczak, MD.
Dr. Mehta, a Family Medicine resident and Dr. Worczak, Family Medicine Residency program director, will discuss tips and tricks for healthy food choices, including how to choose healthy foods at the grocery store.
Good walking shoes and weather appropriate attire is recommended.
In case of inclement weather, the group will meet at the food court of the Champlain Centre Mall and walk inside. It is free and open to all.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), walking provides numerous benefits to overall health. It helps decrease the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disease while also improving mental health.
Walk With A Doc takes place on the fourth Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. and features a different physician each month. Funded by The Foundation of CVPH and its generous donors, the CVPH program is one of 418 nationwide and 32 countries around the world.
No registration is required, however, first time participants are required to complete a waiver. For more information, contact CVPH Family Medicine Residency Coordinator Heather Lacey at (518) 314-3868 or hlacey@cvph.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.