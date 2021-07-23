CVPH, VT nurses push for safe staffing

PLATTSBURGH — University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital nurses union members joined their counterparts outside the network’s Burlington offices Wednesday to advocate for safe staffing.
“We’re asking the network to essentially put patients over profits, and community need over corporate greed,” Holly Benoit, an inpatient pharmacist at the Plattsburgh hospital and member of the New York State Nurses Association at CVPH, told the Press-Republican.
“We need to retain services in our community. We need to have proper staffing to safely take care of our patients and, if the pandemic has taught us nothing, it’s that safe staffing saves lives.”
RESTRUCTURE
Benoit said she has been proud to work at the hospital for the past 18 years, but has been disturbed by things she has seen since the organization’s restructure.
Redesign efforts CVPH has said were aimed at addressing financial challenges that both predated and were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic began last summer when staff in multiple units had to re-bid for their positions.
When the changes took effect in October, CVPH and Alice Hyde Medical Center President Michelle LeBeau said that, of the 469 people impacted, only one lost their job and that was voluntarily through a layoff.
NYSNA at CVPH initiated a grievance process alleging the hospital improperly implemented the restructure. Benoit said arbitration remains in progress and that she believes the hearing will occur soon.
‘NOT ENOUGH STAFF’
Benoit said she communicates with nurses on the floor constantly and that, from patient records, she can see when they are not getting medication in a timely fashion or when they are remaining in the emergency room instead of being transferred up to a “proper bed.”
“It’s very clear to me that there is not enough staff to safely care for our patients and that is something that did not used to happen.”
STRAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’
Following the speakout, LeBeau both defended the restructure and acknowledged challenges faced by CVPH staff in a statement to the Press-Republican.
She said the redesign has decreased the number of patients each registered nurse at the hospital cares for, and noted that the changes would see clinical assistants care for two more patients, but for a significant number of vacancies in those positions.
“We, like other employers, are facing a large number of vacancies in all areas of our organization as a result of a nationwide workforce shortage,” LeBeau continued.
“So our restructure has not been completely implemented. This comes at a time when hospitals and other health care facilities are beginning to see an increase in patients — many hospitals in our region are at or near capacity. The strain on our team is tremendous.”
SHELL
Benoit posited that restructuring, particularly of nurses, during a pandemic was “quite ridiculous,” adding that she is also concerned more services are being closed at CVPH and transferred across the lake.
She contended people are now being encouraged to go to Vermont for procedures like day surgeries, such as a gallbladder removal, that they might have had done at CVPH before.
“One of my colleagues used to say, you know, when UVM took over, ‘They’re going to turn us into a Band-Aid station.’ I had no idea what they were talking about and now I can see the writing is on the wall.”
Benoit posited that transferring services, and thus associated revenues, would leave CVPH “a shell of a hospital,” affecting everyone in the community.
“If you don’t have a hospital within a reasonable distance that has a decent variety of services, and you have to go to Vermont for everything, that is going to be a financial burden, a psychological burden and I don’t understand why we should have to beg to receive care in our own community.”
INVESTMENTS IN FUTURE
LeBeau claimed there is no data to support that patients are leaving Plattsburgh to be cared for in Burlington.
“We review this transfer data regularly. Placing the right patient in the right bed — the first time — is the hallmark of a strong network and our Regional Transfer Center works in concert with our chief medical officer and clinical leaders to do our very best for each patient who needs our care.”
In the coming months, CVPH is set to open a new adult psychiatry unit and a new orthopedic services suite, both of which are partially grant-funded, LeBeau said.
“These projects are designed to enhance our patients’ experience and support the great teams who provide that care. They are investments in our future and in the future of this community.
“To be here for this community — to be sustainable, we need to balance the services we provide and the size of our organization with the needs of our patients and the community.”
ASK QUESTIONS
Benoit said NYSNA at CVPH continues to negotiate with CVPH for a new contract; the previous one expired Sept. 30.
She thinks it’s important for people who live locally to start asking questions about what’s going on at the hospital.
“It’s very concerning and I really want CVPH to have a bright future and the way it’s going now, I’m rather pessimistic.
“I want us to have a strong hospital, I want us to have a strong community. Plattsburgh is a wonderful place to live. It’s a potential retirement mecca, but not if there’s not proper health care.”
