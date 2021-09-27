PLATTSBURGH – Visitation has resumed at the UVM Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) after staff, residents and support personnel tested negative for COVID-19.
The testing was conducted in accordance with the New York State Department of Health guidelines.
The SNF paused visitation on Sept. 10 when a CVPH employee, who had been on the unit in a support capacity, tested positive for COVID-19.
Visitors are welcome once again, seven days a week, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. All visitors are screened upon entering the unit and masks are required.
SNF staff continue to wear the appropriate personal protection equipment (PPE) and further testing as required by DOH guidelines will continue, a news release said.
CVPH SNF Administrator Susan Biondolillo said she continues to be in awe of the SNF team and their commitment to providing great care to the residents.
“Throughout this pandemic the staff have done a tremendous job during some difficult times – always keeping our residents as top priority. This was another example of that commitment,” Biondolillo said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.