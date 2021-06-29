CVPH School of Radiologic Technology holds 55th commencement ceremony

PLATTSBURGH – The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) School of Radiologic Technology awarded diplomas to 10 students on Thursday, June 24 at its 55th Commencement Exercises in the hospital auditoriums.
Graduates of the two-year program are Alana Allen of Valley Stream, Allie Beattie of Peru, Bethann Deshaies of Fayetteville, Hannah Hemingway of Altona, Darren McNally of New Russia, Kiley Perry of Cadyville, Natalie Pombrio of Chazy, Samantha Reif of Ellenburg Depot, Sophie Ward of Plattsburgh and Briana Williams of Jay.
Since 1965, the CVPH School of Radiologic Technology has trained radiographers in delivering exceptional patient care through a combination of class time and practical experience.
In addition to being prepared for a rewarding health care career, graduates also earn an associates’ degree from Empire State College in math, science, and technology.
The CVPH School of Radiologic Technology is accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology and approved by the New York State Department of Health to train radiographers eligible for a New York State license.
It has been recognized for its excellent pass rate received on the examination given by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.
For more information, call the school at (518) 562-7510 or go online to UVMHealth.org/CVPH.
