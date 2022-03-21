PLATTSBURGH – Beginning Tuesday, March 22, outpatients at The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Rehabilitation Services will have a newly renovated, centralized space to receive the care they need.
The new facility, located in Suite 101 at 210 Cornelia Street, will serve as the headquarters for all of the hospital’s Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Speech Pathology services.
As a result, the clinics at 179 Tom Miller Road and 295 New York Road closed March 18.
A total of 420 outpatients and all 21 staff members from Tom Miller Road and New York Road will be able to take advantage of the new space at 210 Cornelia Street featuring the same equipment they currently have access to.
“This move will benefit our patients and our people,” CVPH Director of Rehabilitation Services Catherine Passino said.
“There is an added convenience, giving our patients a chance to go to other appointments at our practices on campus before or after their rehab, all while continuing to work with the familiar faces they’ve become comfortable with."
Hours of operation at the new headquarters will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call (518) 562-4616.
“With a centralized location, our therapists will also be able to collaborate easier and offer a greater continuity of care, improving the patient experience," Passino said.
Patients requiring hand therapy will continue to be seen at CVPH Hand Rehabilitation, located in Suite 103 at 214 Cornelia Street.
For more information about all rehabilitation services available at CVPH, visit https://www.UVMHealth.org/CVPHRehabilitation.