PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) new Adult Inpatient Psychiatric Unit has many rooms with a view.
With its June 21 opening, it sets a new standard for high quality, collaborative inpatient psychiatric care for the North Country.
“This is a tremendous advancement in psychiatric care for our region,” CVPH Chief Nursing Officer Carrie Howard Canning said in a press release.
“Together with our community partners and supported by state funding, our patients will have a spacious, welcoming environment in which to receive care – to learn and develop skills that will be useful to them in their lives beyond our walls. They can connect with community agencies that will support them. In addition to meeting the acute care needs of our patients, we believe our new unit will support our efforts to reduce readmissions and visits to the Emergency Department by this patient population.”
Clinical Education Manager Zachary Kowalczyk is most excited about more space.
“For our patients, and more space for out staff to get their work done efficiently so that they can spend more time with those patients,” he said.
“Operationally, the previous unit was quite small for our needs. There’s a great deal of safety regulations that go into a psychiatric unit in New York state. Because of those safety regulations, there were areas of that previous unit, which we had to keep closed unless there was staff present. With the newly built custom unit, with its state-of-the-art safety measures, without it looking very clinical, it is extremely safe, which allows us to leave more day-use areas open for the patient to choose to go without a staff member having to be present with them there.
“Of course, our staff members are always trying to spend more time directly face-to-face with our patients. Also we have created more efficiencies in our nursing station for documentation needs.
“So, our nurses spend less time in a loud, crowded nurses’ station, which also served as many other functions on the previous unit. Now they can get their documentation done quickly and quietly before returning out into those open areas to spend more time with their patients.”
TRIPLE SIZE
Located on the sixth floor of the hospital’s main building, the 19,000 square foot unit is nearly three times the size of previous fourth floor location.
Included are activity and group therapy spaces as well as comfort and exercise rooms.
“It supports our commitment to providing our patients with the very best care,” CVPH Director of Adult Psychiatry Ken Thayer said.
“And helps to create positive experiences for them and the team of professionals who provide that care.”
The new unit includes:
- 18 private patient rooms
- Ample space for best practice service delivery including exercise and comfort rooms, group therapy and family meeting space
- Staff break rooms, lockers and shower
- Security measures including a more open design to improve visibility, staff safety alarm and double-doored entry way to improve flow onto the unit
Sixteen patients was the maximum pre-COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have 18 private rooms with private bath and shower, which is different than in the previous unit,” Kowalczyk said.
“Two rooms would share one shower in between them. Now, everyone has their own personal space, which is so much better for our patients. Every room is the same room with the same high level of amenities available for them.
The exercise room is equipped with recumbent exercise bikes and yoga equipment.
“We have staff, who lead stretch groups in the morning,” Kowalczyk said.
“We face the lake and Vermont. The view from the unit, it’s beautiful. It’s not an overstatement to say the view from our rooms is beautiful out over the lake and the Green Mountains.”
Previously, the television room doubled as a space for group therapy.
“We now have two television rooms and two separate group therapy spaces,” Kowalczyk said.
“So, patients can make a choice where they are during the day as opposed to there being a single point on the unit where everything is really conducted. So if a person was, let’s say, watching local news, but we needed to have a group that they did not wish to attend. Previously, we would have to go in, turn the television off, and turn the TV room into a group room.
“Now, we announce that group is occurring in the group room, and people can choose to go there. If a person chooses instead to remain in a different space, that space doesn’t change. They are able to do so. In the previous unit, each room was about three or four different uses. On the new unit, each room has its own specific space and use.”
COMFORT ROOM
A new Comfort Room features nice rocking chairs and a mounted personal television.
“If a person is feeling an increase in anxiety, we can unlock that room for them and have it be a quiet personal space with a rocking chair, low lights, aromatherapy, if they choose it, to take some time for themselves,” Kowalczyk said.
THE MEDICAL VILLAGE
Assistant Medical Director of Psychiatry Aron Steward, Ph.D., MBA explains the new space is a reflection of the team’s commitment to recovery.
“We believe our patients can accomplish their goals and achieve recovery when given the opportunity to focus on developing coping skills for reducing their symptoms,” she said.
“We’re fortunate to have community partners who share that vision and they play a key role in fostering a smooth transition for our patients to the outpatient setting.”
To support that effort, a dedicated space called The Medical Village has been integrated into the design and provides patients the opportunity to meet and connect with representatives from community agencies that will support every opportunity for their success when they return to the community.
“In making these connections and beginning to plan for success after discharge, we believe we can reduce readmissions and visits to the ED,” Howard Canning said.
“We’ve designed our new unit in partnership with several community providers, family members and peers whose partnership plays an integral role in supporting our goals to reduce the barriers, ease transition to community providers and promote recovery for adults in our community with mental health needs,” Rheta Recore, LMHC, Regional Psychiatry Transitional Care Program manager, said.
The Medical Village is a liaison between CVPH and the outpatient treatment groups in the area such as Behavioral Health Services North and Clinton County Mental Health.
“Where their outpatient clinicians can meet with our patients at the time of discharge,” Kowalczyk said.
“Our patients walk right off the unit right to a meeting their outpatient providers, which is fantastic for what is called a warm handoff of care. It really helps the patient make that transition from being in a hospital setting to being healthy and thriving back in the outpatient setting.
“We are an intensive unit for people in crisis. So when you come in in that state, when you go back out feeling better, it’s helpful to have your support being available to you. So being able to meet with them right there at the time of discharge and to be able to have our treatment teams being able to integrate with the outpatient providers right on the same floor, it really is going to help improve patient outcomes after discharge. Which is all a fancy medical way to say, people will feel better longer.”
Day 1 went well
“I was very lucky to be able to participate in the movement of the patients upstairs,” Kowalczyk said.
“And while we were excited as staff to show the new unit, seeing how happy they were being moved into their new rooms with all the new equipment, all the new bells and whistles, all the new areas for them to use, everyone was just walking around exploring the new unit, exploring their new space. Seeing how happy the patients were, nothing compares to seeing our patients walking around that unit saying, ‘Look at this. Look at that. This is so great. Thank-you.’
“That really was fantastic.”
The project was funded by a $1.95 million grant awarded by New York State Department of Health and New York State Dormitory Authority in 2016 to assist hospitals in transforming health care and creating a seamless and integrative experience for our patients.
That same year, the grant was coupled with a $5.2 million match from CVPH and the University of Vermont Health Network to ensure completion.
