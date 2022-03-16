PLATTSBURGH — Dozens of New York State Nurses Association at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (NYSNA at CVPH) members picketed outside the facility’s Cornelia Street entrance Tuesday to call for a fair contract.
Members of the union — which in addition to nurses includes pharmacists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nutritionists and laboratory staff, among others — have been working without a collective bargaining agreement since Sept. 30, 2020.
Vicki Davis-Courson, a registered nurse in the resource pool, told reporters the union and CVPH have been meeting regularly on a monthly basis, and last met in February.
“It’s not like we’re asking for a lot,” she said. “We’re asking for good pay — comparable pay to other places — and good health insurance which is going to help attract more people and retain staff.”
‘OUR COMMUNITY’
Accompanied by a band and members of other unions, NYSNA at CVPH members marched up and down the sidewalk chanting and holding signs with a variety of messages.
Those included the signs that have been displayed around Plattsburgh in recent months that feature Rosie the Riveter styled as a nurse and read, “CVPH COVID Heroes Deserve a Fair Contract.”
Others said, “Safe staffing saves lives,” and pushed for bargaining in good faith. Another read, “If nurses are outside, there’s something wrong inside.”
Many cars passing by the picketers honked in support. Davis-Courson said the nurses know the community loves them.
“We are a respected profession and we love our community,” she said. “That’s why we’re here, that’s why most of us stay here. We don’t want to take travel positions, we don’t want to go to other facilities because this is our community.”
STRESSFUL
Davis-Courson said the last two years have been very stressful, with many sick patients and not enough critical care beds or staff to handle them.
The stress of contract negotiations has made that even harder, she added.
“We are tired and we just want to be able to take care of our patients without having to worry about management and having a contract.”
“We are very hopeful that this informational picket is going to open their eyes and (make them) realize that we have community support and that we have the support of the other members as well,” Davis-Courson added later.
‘ENDURED A LOT’
During a press conference, Davis-Courson said members were there “because CVPH management refuses to listen to concerns of health care professionals who care for their community.”
“We have endured a lot in the past two years. We have worked through a global pandemic, an illegal corporate restructure that cost this hospital experienced staff and essential health care services,” she said, eliciting boos.
That restructure, which took effect in October 2020, had aimed to address financial challenges experienced before and during the pandemic, CVPH has said, and involved staff in multiple units having to re-bid for their positions.
NYSNA at CVPH initiated a grievance process alleging improper implementation of the redesign. Following arbitration, the union emerged victorious.
Davis-Courson said it was found that CVPH had violated laws and could no longer do a restructure without bargaining first, but that the redesign was not reversed as the union did not want to put people through the trauma of re-bidding on their jobs a second time.
NOT NORMAL, NOT SAFE
Heather Cartee, an RN who has worked at CVPH since 2002, works in the Emergency Department. She said, over the last two years, there has been an inadequate number of nurses, clinical assistants, respiratory staff, EMS, environmental service workers, transporters and lab and dietary staff.
She pointed to bottle necking in the ER, which occurs when patients who should be admitted have to be held in the ER due to a lack of available beds in other units. Health care officials have attributed that issue, in part, to staffing challenges at hospitals and other facilities, like nursing homes, which cause an outflow problem.
Cartee said ER nurses are going without breaks to cover the workload, triage nurses are now both evaluating and treating patients at certain times of night, and the upper floors are understaffed and overworked as well.
“This is our new normal, but it’s not normal!” she exclaimed. “And it’s not safe!”
FIGHT FOR BENEFITS
Kelly Gidman, an RN in the general cardiology office, said she was picketing to fight for her health insurance.
The youngest of her three children was diagnosed with severe hydrocephalus — a condition where fluid builds up in the cavities deep within the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic — 18 weeks into her pregnancy. The union’s insurance allowed Gidman’s family to connect with Boston Children’s Hospital and her daughter’s “team of angels” who performed brain surgery on the child when she was just shy of four weeks old.
Gidman’s family has only ever paid $25 to $50 for copays, and would not be where they are today, with their daughter as a happy, healthy, neurotypical child, without those health benefits.
“Now, CVPH is trying to take away our team of angels and our peace of mind,” Gidman said.
REAL PLAN NEEDED
Davis-Courson also spoke to the importance of union members’ health insurance, pointing to how her longtime physician saved her life when she sent her for special testing that detected cancer.
“I don’t want to have to change my physician by going to a new insurance and CVPH is limiting my right for good health,” she said.
The union needs CVPH to “come back to the table and negotiate in good faith,” Davis-Courson continued.
“We need a fair contract with a real plan to hire, retain and respect the people who work in this health care community so that we can provide quality care to our patients. CVPH, listen to your health care staff!”
HOSPITAL RESPONDS
In a statement, CVPH and Alice Hyde Medical Center President Michelle LeBeau said CVPH supports the right of NYSNA members to conduct the informational picket.
She said the hospital has negotiated with the best interests of its people and community in mind over the last 19 months.
“Understandably, people are tired and frustrated as we face the daily hurdles of caring for our patients and each other in the midst of the chronic and industry-wide workforce shortage,” LeBeau continued.
“Our goal remains to create a collective bargaining agreement that values all of our employees, recognizes the realities of today’s health care industry and supports a strong path forward for our organization. We believe our offer achieves that goal and offers our NYSNA-represented employees a contract that will support them as we continue to evolve and pave a sustainable path forward.”
