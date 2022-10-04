PLATTSBURGH — Qualified candidates can earn while they learn and begin caring for their community in just six weeks through a new Clinical Assistant (CA) Training Program now offered at The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH).
The hospital is currently accepting applications for the inaugural session, which begins on Monday, Oct. 10, running for six weeks, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at CVPH.
Anyone interested in the program can visit UVMHealth.org/CVPHCA.
The new course trains qualified applicants to take their place on the patient care team as a CA. Participants will be paid $16.85 an hour during the course, as they develop the skills and confidence to care for patients.
The program includes 240 hours of classroom instruction and clinical rotations with hands on training experience.
Upon successful completion of the course, graduates will receive:
- A choice of vacant CA positions on a variety of nursing units.
- A CA hourly wage ($18.20 an hour).
- $4,000 sign on bonus.
A robust total rewards package that includes:
- Sizeable wage increases as a member of 1199SEIU over the next year.
- Paid time off.
- Tuition assistance and support
- Educational opportunities.
- Flexible health care options
- Recognition programs
To qualify, candidates must have a high school diploma or GED, demonstrate competency and attend all course sessions.
Clinical Assistants work under the direct supervision of a Registered Nurse. They take and record vital signs, perform designated tests, collect patient samples, and support patients in all activities of daily living at the hospital.
Interaction with unit staff, physicians and other hospital department personnel is critical. Clinical Assistants also meet patients and their families as they enter the unit, welcoming and acclimating them to the service and routine.
“Clinical Assistants are an integral part of hands-on patient care,” CVPH Executive Director of Patient Logistics and Support Beth Giroux said.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for anyone who wants to be part of a dynamic team that takes great pride in their work. In just six weeks, they will be making a big difference in the lives of our patients, and really our entire community.”
Giroux also noted the program is a great way to get a foot in the door and begin a rewarding career in health care. and it will offer crucial support to the care teams at the hospital.
“This is a unique program that helps us address the workforce shortages we’ve been battling for more than a year, while providing new opportunities to folks in our community who are interested in helping others,” Giroux said.
The training program is an example of the many initiatives already underway or under development at affiliates across The University of Vermont Health Network to develop, nurture and retain talent in Northern New York and Vermont.
Learn more about these efforts by visiting https://uvmhealthimpact.org/workforce. Anyone with questions about CVPH’s new Clinical Assistant Training Program or needing assistance filling out the application, call (518) 562-7180.
