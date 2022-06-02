PLATTSBURGH — Get set to say “Ooh, la la!” as the The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital holds its annual summer fundraiser in person this year.
The Paris-themed fundraiser is set to be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the US Oval.
Money raised from the event will go toward programs that will benefit the patients at CVPH.
According to a press release, a previous fundraiser allowed for the purchase of an ultrasound machine.
Exercise equipment was also purchased for patients isolated by COVID-19.
Tickets are still available for purchase for $125 at https://www.cvph.org/Foundation/Oh-La-La-Paris.
Anyone with questions or interested in purchasing tickets can contact The Foundation of CVPH Events & Special Projects Manager Michelle Senecal at (518) 314-3359 or by email at msenecal@cvph.org.
BACK IN PERSON
After COVID restrictions forced the event online last year, the fundraiser is back in-person with live music by Hang Tight and a meal by Catering By Dale Events with Latitude44 providing the bar and appetizers.
The event takes place on a field, so appropriate footwear is recommended for dancing. There will also be a wine pull and a raffle.
JEFFORDS AWARD
During the event, The Foundation will celebrate Denise Calkins Ryder as this year’s recipient of the Larry W. Jeffords Legacy Award.
“Calkins Ryder has been a selfless contributor to The Foundation for years, served as a board member for a decade, continues to volunteer her time at Foundation events and impacts countless lives each year through her ongoing committee work, including the Wish Fund, Scholarship Review and the annual Healthy Community Campaign,” a press release said.
CVPH Associate Vice President of Philanthropy Kerry Haley agreed, adding that “time and again, Denise introduces people to the meaningful work The Foundation does and shares the impact that a gift can have, inspiring others to join in giving. As one of our biggest cheerleaders, she shares this information with her whole heart and the passion she has for The Foundation’s mission comes shining through. We are truly grateful to honor Denise in this special way.”
SILENT AUCTION
There will be a silent auction beginning Wednesday, June 8, that goes until the end of the event. Guests can bid online at the event website or bid in-person at the event. Attendance is not required in order to participate. There will be a live auction during the event Saturday.
Generous community members have contributed items for guests to bid on. William Crosby, a local artist, contributed a hand-painted beach vista. The Living Edge, a designer furniture store in Plattsburgh, is giving away a natural-looking wood table featuring the Eiffel Tower and Perrywinkle’s Fine Jewelry contributed a diamond necklace and diamond earrings to the auction list.
