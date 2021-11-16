PLATTSBURGH – Get the holiday season off on the right foot while helping some of the tiniest patients by signing up for the Super Santa 5K Relay & Elf Dash in Plattsburgh.
Registration is now open for the event, set for Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. and hosted by The Foundation of CVPH.
The races will kick off an afternoon and evening of holiday festivities, culminating in the City of Plattsburgh’s annual parade and tree lighting ceremony.
The 5K relay will consist of teams of four runners, each one pounding the pavement from Betty Little Arts Park to William Street and back and passing off a candy cane to the next runner.
The Elf Dash, which is set for children 12-years-old and younger, will run the same route once.
“It’s a fun way to get into the holiday spirit,” Michelle Senecal, Foundation events & special projects manager, said.
“And while spreading Christmas cheer, runners can also feel good that they’re helping provide a comfortable and safe start to life for babies born at the hospital.”
Money raised by the event will go toward the purchase of a new bassinet for the Alice T. Miner Women and Children’s Center.
The Foundation successfully raised enough money to help purchase another bassinet after its Shamrock Shuffle event this past March.
“The generosity that our community shows is truly amazing," Senecal said.
"We are so thrilled to help all of our patients at every age and stage of life."
Each year, more than 750 babies are born at the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital.
Registration for the 5K Relay prior to December 4 is $80 for each team of four.
Individuals wanting to run the entire course can register for $20.
It is also $20 for each child taking part in the Elf Dash.
The cost to register on race day for a team of four running in the 5K Relay is $100. To sign up, visit Adirondack Coast Events.
The first 100 Super Santa registrants and first 25 Elf registrants will each receive a Santa/Elf hat and super hero cape.
This fits in with the city’s theme for the day of festivities, “Superheroes Celebrating the Holidays.”
The Foundation would also like to thank all of its generous sponsors for the event:
Anyone with questions can contact Michelle Senecal at (518) 314-3359 or email msenecal@cvph.org.
