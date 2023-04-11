PLATTSBURGH — Six new physicians will begin a three-year Family Medicine training program here in July. The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Family Medicine Residency introduced its Class of 2026 during Match Day ceremony held at the hospital on March 17.
Match Day is known in the graduate medical community as the day in which the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) releases results to applicants seeking residency positions. Residency is a stage of medical training in which residents with medical degrees practice medicine under the supervision of an attending physician. Successful completion of a residency program is a requirement of obtaining a medical license and board certification.
Members of the CVPH Family Medicine Residency Class of 2026 are:
· Maria Czajkowski, MD of Toronto, Ontario. Dr. Czajkowski is a graduate of the Poznan University of Medical Sciences, Poland.
· Michal Kokner, MD of Etobicoke, Mississauga, Canada. He is a graduate of the Poznan University of Medical Sciences, Poland.
· Jacob Moore, DO of Glendale, Arizona. Dr. Moore is a graduate of Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine.
· Nicholas Rzepski, MD, of West Chester, PA. Dr. Rzepski is a graduate of Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA.
· Esha Sanyal, MD, of Mississauga, Ontario. Dr. Sanyal is a graduate of American University of the Caribbean, St. Maarten.
· Yanbo Yang, MD, of Huainan, An ‘Hui Province, China. Dr. Yang is a graduate of McGill University Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Montreal, QC.
In welcoming the six new Residents to the CVPH program, Residency Program Director Marianna Worczak, MD said, “We are thrilled to welcome a fantastic intern class of Residents, all of whom have a strong interest in rural primary care.”
The CVPH Family Residency received more than 1,200 applications for the six spots in the Class of 2026 and conducted 88 interviews after reviewing each application. Both the Residents and the program’s team rank their preferences and the NRMP creates the “match.”
The CVPH Family Medicine Residency was created in 2014 to improve access to primary care in the Champlain Valley. Since then, 14 graduates of the program have opted to stay in the region to practice medicine.
“Our success can be attributed to our fantastic community, dedicated faculty, strong CVPH hospital experiences, dedicated administration, and both CVPH and UVMHN Senior Leadership support,” Worczak said.
Partnering with the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont Medical School and what was then Fletcher Allen Health Care (now the University of Vermont Medical Center), the Residency offers a three year program that includes rotations in emergency medicine, OB/GYN, pediatrics, cardiology, surgery, orthopedics, geriatrics and community medicine. Family Medicine Residents see their own patients in the CVPH Family Medicine Center at 159 Margaret Street and at the Hudson Headwaters Champlain Family Medicine Center.
