PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Family Medicine Residency recently held its fifth graduation ceremony to celebrate the five graduating residents of the Class of 2023.
The Class of 2023 is comprised of: Dr. Gabriel Crevier-Sorbo, Dr. Jonathan Langill, Dr. Joseph Rothstein, Dr. Beth Verdone, and Dr. Conner Whitaker.
Of the five, 2 have opted to stay in the region to practice medicine; two are returning to Canada and one is relocating to Philadelphia.
“To date, we have graduated 24 residents and 60% have decided to stay in the region to practice,” Marianna Worczak, MD, FMR Administrator, said.
“Our retention rate of graduates speaks volumes for what our program, and other rural residency programs can do to recruit doctors to areas like the North Country and Northern Vermont.”
The FMR was established in 2013 to help improve regional access to primary care. During the three-year training program, residents complete rotations in emergency medicine, OB/GYN, pediatrics, cardiology, surgery, orthopedics, geriatrics and community medicine. Additionally, they see their own patients in the CVPH Family Medicine Center at 159 Margaret St or Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s Champlain Family Health in Champlain.
Dr. Worczak explained, “Our program is designed to train physicians to care for patients of all age groups and in a variety of settings including the outpatient clinic, home, nursing homes, the hospital and the Emergency Department. Family Medicine, as a specialty, is poised to help solve the rural health crisis of our country by providing the widest breadth and depth of health care services from prevention to treatment of acute illness.
“The graduates of our program are adaptable and able to serve many different roles, all while understanding the unique challenges of practicing and living in a rural area. They are comfortable managing complex medical and social needs while understanding how to connect patients to resources even over great distances.”
Alice Hyde Medical Center and CVPH President Michelle LeBeau, RN, BS, MHRM, RHCEOC congratulated the graduates and thanked the Residency team for their commitment to offering a robust experience for Residents. “Access to primary care is the backbone of a communities’ health. That’s especially true in rural communities, like ours. I have no doubt that these graduates of our Residency will have a tremendous impact of the communities they serve and am grateful that many decide to stay in our region,” she said.
“We continue to be grateful to CVPH, the Health Network, Hudson Headwaters Health Network, the CVPH Medical Staff, generous donors to the Foundation of CVPH and the North Country communities for their support,” Worczak said.
Residency is a stage of graduate medical training. Residents hold a medical degree and practice medicine under the indirect supervision of an attending physician. Successful completion of a residency program is a requirement to obtaining a medical license.
Each year, thousands of applications are reviewed by the CVPH Family Medicine Residency staff for the limited number of spots. After interviews are conducted, both the Residency and applicant submit their ranking of preference (Resident to Residency) to the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP). The NRMP analyzes the lists and creates matches of Residents to programs. Across the country, the matches are announced on Match Day – the third Friday in March.
The CVPH Residency offers assistance to qualified Residents with loan repayment and has received significant support from the William H. Miner Foundation as well as the Foundation of CVPH.
The Class of 2026 began its Family Medicine residency on June 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.