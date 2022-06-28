PLATTSBURGH — Visitors and support people can now visit loved ones from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, at The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) as part of a revised welcoming policy.
OTHER CHANGES
Other highlights of the policy revisions include:
• Inpatient Child and Adolescent and Adult Psychiatry units no longer require support persons to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, visitation hours remain 2 to 6 p.m. daily.
• Emergency Department (ED) patients undergoing a crisis evaluation or treatment for intoxication can have one support person with limitations on a case-by-case basis.
• Emergency Department patients who are COVID-19-positive, suspected of having COVID-19 or are under quarantine are allowed one designated support person for the duration of the patient’s stay in the ED.
These support persons must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In keeping with New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) regulations related to COVID-19, everyone entering CVPH facilities must wear a surgical/procedural mask that covers the nose and mouth for the entire time spent in the buildings. Masks will be offered to folks who do not have one.
Individuals visiting a patient who is COVID-19 positive, suspected of having COVID-19 or under quarantine must wear an N95 mask/respirator, protective eyewear, gown and gloves as provided by the hospital for the duration of their stay and be vaccinated.
Hospital officials are thrilled to be able to expand visitation hours, calling out the many
contributions family and friends make to patients’ health and wellbeing, and adding that they are grateful for the public’s continued support in limiting the spread of COVID-19.
More information on visitation at CVPH is available at: UVMHealth.org/CVPHVisitation.
