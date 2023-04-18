CVPH Emergency Room performance ranked low

PLATTSBURGH — Federal data shows that the Emergency Room at University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH in Plattsburgh performed poorly in terms of patient wait times in recent rankings.
Hospital administrators say yes, the ranking is not great, but there is a lot more to an emergency room than just wait times.
“It’s a terrible stat, but I think we should be constantly working to improve,” Dr. Zach Kanouse, assistant chief medical officer at CVPH, said.
“I don’t think we found the golden ticket to it yet, and I think the golden ticket to that type of problem is a system-wide change and a system-wide partnership in how to move patients through acute care and into post-acute care.”
143 OUT OF 147
In the rankings, the CVPH Emergency Room ranked 143 out of 147 Emergency Rooms across the state from April of 21 to March 2022, according to data from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
CVPH had a median wait time for patients of 293 minutes or 4 hours and 53 minutes.
The slowest ER in the state was St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany with a median wait time of 349 minutes or 5 hours and 49 minutes.
The top performer for getting patients out quick was Cuba Memorial Hospital in Allegany County with a median wait time of just 58 minutes.
Two other North Country hospitals fared decently in the rankings with Elizabethtown Community Hospital in Essex County coming in ranked 12 with a median wait time of 106 minutes or 1 hour and 46 minutes.
Adirondack Medical Center’s ER ranked 13th with a median wait time of 108 minutes or 1 hour and 48 minutes.
Alice Hyde in Malone was more in the middle of the pack, ranking 79th with a median wait time of 199 minutes or 3 hours and 19 minutes.
FACTORS
Kanouse and others at the hospital explained that there are numerous factors that go into how long a patient must wait during an ER visit. Many of them have to do with what happens in the rest of the hospital and not just in the ER.
There are 34 beds in the CVPH ER and often times they are full. Inevitably, some of those patients will need to be admitted and transferred upstairs to a regular patient room on patient floors.
But if there are no beds on the floors, the ER gets backed up with patients sometimes staying in the ER for days.
Another factor is that CVPH is an emergency referral center for eight other hospitals in the region, meaning they get many of the patients from outside the area, which can stress resources here. There are about 13 or 14 nurses on a shift and a total staff of about 100 in the department.
Kanouse said being a referral center is a big change in recent years that has impacted the ER.
“That’s something else that I think is pertinent about this is how CVPH has changed in the last six years that I’ve been here,” he said.
“We didn’t deal with the volume and acuity that we did when I started in 2017.”
The ER also has to deal with the issue of people coming for reasons that are not an emergency. As a result, the person with a sore throat or sniffle will wind up waiting much longer as staff deals with more acute problems.
“If you have a serious issue, we’re going to get you in and we will be seeing you. However, we can’t bring someone in who may have a sore throat or something when we are that packed because it could potentially stop us from having a bed available for a seriously injured patient that needs medical attention,” Matt LeClair, director of patient care operations, said.
IMPROVEMENTS
Kanouse said things are getting better in terms of freeing up beds for patients to move through, and they will continue to work on improvements to the system.
“There is no question in my mind that that would change the ER wait times,” he said.
“If there were beds for those patients to go to immediately and we were effectively moving patients out of the hospital, that would alleviate a lot of the problems that we deal with on a regular basis.”
Adding to the challenges is the lack of post-acute care beds in the community for hospital patients to move to, which would free up more beds.
“There are things that we have been doing that are working at face value for us and the metrics that we are looking at,” Kanouse said.
“I think we still have a big problem with post-acute care. We have a large number of patients in the hospital who are medically ready to be out of the hospital, but they are not safe to go home, and there is no bed to put those patients. That’s really where our bottleneck is, getting patients out of the hospital and into non-acute medical settings for post-acute care.”
LeClair said improvements are also being made to the triage process in hopes of reducing wait times.
“If we’re busy and you are deemed to not have a really life-threatening issue, you may have to go wait a little bit depending on how many beds are available so the person that’s coming in with a heart attack or trauma because of a car accident is able to get in there and get care right away,” he said.
Kanouse and LeClair are not pleased with the low ranking that the CVPH ER received, but they are confident that the process can be improved.
“I don’t want to say that we’re not taking that seriously. We have tons of resources and time and thought into adapting to exactly that type of pressure over the last two and a half to three years, especially since COVID,” Kanouse said.
“It’s something that we take very seriously, but I don’t think at the same time that stat is reflective of the entire picture. I think it’s potentially even misleading to say that, you know, it makes the ER sound bad, right? When it’s not really an ER problem. It’s a patient throughput problem. It’s a system-wide problem. It transcends the ER waiting room. It’s a much bigger picture.”
