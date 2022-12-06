PLATTSBURGH — Though rising RSV and influenza cases have taken center stage as of late, Dr. Keith Collins, infectious disease physician at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), isn’t confident the nation is even out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID-19.
“I don’t want to be a pessimist, but I can see that, even though nobody’s predicting it at this point, the nation has already seen a bit of a surge since Thanksgiving,” he said. “And that worries me, because we’re not doing what we used to do to try to keep things in check anymore.”
“As much as I would like to be an optimist and say, ‘We’re going to be OK,’ I think things could change in two or three weeks. We just have to wait and see, because we just got through one holiday, and we’ve got another one coming up.”
NEW VARIANTS
Collins’ pessimism is associated with two new variants that don’t respond to the usual prescribed COVID medicines.
“The medicines we have work, meaning we have Remdesivir, which is what we use to treat COVID and Paxlovid, another medicine we use to treat COVID. Paxlovid is used when people don’t need to be hospitalized; Remdesivir is what we give in the hospital. They still work against all the variants,” he said.
“But the newer variants that are circulating right now, none of the monoclonals work, so the things we used to give people, the antibodies, they don’t work anymore — for either prevention or for treatment — so we’ve kind of lost that modality to treat COVID with or prevent COVID with,” Collins continued.
“And it doesn’t look like any of the pharmaceutical companies are going to be putting much effort into making new ones at this point.”
COUNTY CASES
Locally, Collins’ concern about COVID’s persistence has some truth.
The Clinton County Health Department, after reporting just 53 lab-confirmed cases in the prior seven-day period, reported 115 new cases from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.
The Essex County Health Department, though, actually saw its reported case total decrease this past month. For November, 224 cases were reported, which was down from 381 cases in October.
Additionally, Franklin County Public Health reported just 16 positive cases from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5.
But, Collins feels these local numbers may actually be higher than that due to an increase in home testing that goes unreported.
“They (numbers) are better (than last year this time). But again we just got through Thanksgiving, hopefully it will stay this way. I think one thing that’s in our favor for sure is that most people at this point have either had COVID or been vaccinated or both,” he said.
“And so what I really do think is much more likely this year is that first of all, we’re probably missing a lot of cases, because everybody’s doing home testing these days. So … the vast majority of cases we’re not even seeing, but that, I think, is proof in and of itself that we’re in a different place now, because we’re not getting a big rush in people being hospitalized at this point.”
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Those who have been hospitalized at CVPH with COVID have predominantly been vaccinated people who are suffering from other ailments, he said.
“I would say a good, almost half, have even had COVID themselves, even if they’ve been vaccinated. Remember, this is one thing that is not talked about much anymore — it was early on — is that the vaccines don’t prevent infection, they prevent severe disease,” Collins added.
“The people being hospitalized with that are, oftentimes, not being hospitalized for COVID. They’re being hospitalized for something else. We test them and they have COVID, so the people coming in and being hospitalized for COVID are actually not that many … that’s what we’re looking at, mostly.”
When asked about Clinton County’s spike in coronavirus-related fatalities last month, Collins said “As far as our hospital, I’m not aware of us having a higher spike of death rate here.”
“But I don’t see every single COVID patient here,” he added, “so I guess it could be happening and I don’t know about it. But we’ve sort of been holding steady here with the number we’ve been getting. It hasn’t been going up, it hasn’t been going down. It’s kind of plateaued.”
STATEWIDE
In New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 73 COVID-related statewide deaths from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5.
“I urge New Yorkers to take advantage of all available tools to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and healthy,” Hochul said in a state news release.
“Stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
