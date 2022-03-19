PLATTSBURGH — Two years into the pandemic, Dr. Keith Collins measures the state of COVID-19 locally by how often he gets calls from the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Emergency Department.
“Just within the past couple to three weeks, it’s become more and more normal again, where I’m not dealing with COVID day in and day out,” the infectious disease physician, who helps coordinate treatment of COVID patients, told the Press-Republican.
“There are days I can come to work and not see a COVID patient now.”
OMICRON SURGE
Recent weeks have seen an overall decline in the number of local cases following a wintertime spike fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
“We really did have a real surge here to where it was close to, I think, having to open up a second ICU (intensive care unit), which we luckily did not have to do, but it became very close,” Collins said.
“To me, this past winter was worse than at any time we had ever had.”
Collins attributes that to the variant’s transmissibility.
“Because so many people got it, even though fewer people got sick from it, just by sheer numbers a lot of them wound up in the hospital,” he said.
CVPH had to temporarily delay some elective surgeries, while some hospitals in the North Country had to shut down other services, like labor and delivery.
Collins noted the vast majority of people sick enough to end up in the ICU with COVID were unvaccinated, and a similar trend was true on the general floor.
Those who were vaccinated and hospitalized almost without exception had co-existing conditions making them more susceptible to illness, including age above 75, lung disease, heart disease or being immune-suppressed and unable to respond to vaccines.
REST OF THE WORLD
With the number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID or contracted the virus, Collins has a hard time believing a future variant would “shut everything down again.”
“It would have to be a pretty radically different variant to really get us in trouble again. Hopefully, I won’t be proven wrong.”
Collins said he anticipates the area will have a good summer. At this point, what worries him most is how much of the rest of the world remains unvaccinated, making those people “sitting ducks” for new variants to develop.
If he could do one thing, it would be to get vaccines to countries who do not have them yet, the idea being that, by next fall, some other variant will fuel another case spike.
“Now that we’re sort of in good shape right now, (getting) the rest of the world vaccinated should be our biggest priority.”
TREATMENT
Treatments like remdesivir, an antiviral medication, and monoclonal antibodies, which inhibit the coronavirus’ ability to attach to cell walls and replicate, remain in rotation at the hospital, primarily to prevent the elderly and those with certain conditions from getting sick enough to be admitted. Both are administered intravenously.
In Collins’ opinion, the best treatment currently available for the early stages of COVID is Paxlovid, which comes in pills that are taken twice a day for five days and reduce hospitalization by about 90%.
But he noted that, similar to how not everyone who gets the flu is prescribed the antiviral drug Tamiflu, not everyone who tests postiive for COVID gets Paxlovid.
The issue with Paxlovid, he added, is that it has some significant drug interactions, so pharmacists who process prescriptions from providers are also sent lists of patients’ medications to review.
Still, Collins anticipates that regulators will have loosened the criteria for who is eligible by this time next year.
The doctors likes the idea of the Biden administration’s “test to treat” initiative, whereby people can go to pharmacies, get tested for COVID and, if positive, receive treatment on the spot.
But while that makes the most sense and would do the most good, Collins said, he is not exactly how sure how it will work logistically.
UP TO THE WHO
It will ultimately be the World Health Organization that declares the pandemic over, Collins said, adding that will likely not be for a while, with current hot spots in places like China and South Korea.
“I don’t know when they’re going to declare it’s over, but I think for us, it’s going to probably become more like the flu — seasonal — than it is something we have to change our lives (for) again.”
Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the mask mandate for most indoor public places that had been instituted in December due to the omicron surge. Mask requirements for public schools ended a couple weeks ago.
Collins agrees that it is time to loosen some restrictions, but he is hesitant about lifting them for schools, more so for populations with low vaccination rates or ineligibility for vaccines.
He foresees the possibility that, should another variant come through, people will be asked to mask up again.
“But our best bet, so that we don’t have to worry about this again, is to vaccinate the rest of the world,” he reiterated.
‘WORK TOGETHER’
Collins views the politicization of the COVID-19 response as the single biggest problem the United States has had in getting control of the pandemic.
Noting that his own politics swing differently, he emphasized that the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed — a public-private partnership to accelerate the development and distribution of COVID vaccines and treatments — was a success, so he doesn’t understand why vaccines and masking became such political footballs.
The hospital saw patient after patient come in, unvaccinated, and die, he said. Collins recalled one patient who ended up in the ICU, nearly died from COVID, then denied he had it after recovering.
As this is probably not our last pandemic, next time we need to “not make medical care and medical recommendations a sign of our politics,” Collins continued, chuckling.
“That’s the single biggest thing we have done to shoot ourselves in the foot, and we need to somehow make sure that the next time something like this happens, it doesn’t turn into a political battle,” he said.
“We have to work together. It (the pandemic) doesn’t care what your politics are, viruses don’t care, infections don’t care — and I don’t care what your politics are.”
